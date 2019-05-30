Three die in Limerick crash: ‘Two cars smashed by side of the road’

Three women in their 70s have died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Loughill.

The driver and passenger of the second car, both women in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant, another woman in her 70s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with what gardaí described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An Air Corps helicopter was used to airlift the injured woman. Four fire service units - two from Foynes and two from Newcastle West - were deployed to the scene.

The incident occurred at 6.30pm on Thursday on what was described locally as a straight section of the N69 just outside Loughill village.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions were in place.

‘Speechless’

Local Fine Gael councillor John Sheahan said there was “huge shock and anguish” at the news of the fatalities.

“There is a palpable sense of gloom in the area tonight and people are so saddened and shocked at such a tragic loss of life. It’s a very straight stretch of road,” he said.

“We are facing into a bank holiday now and in light of tonight’s crash, I want to urge people to please drive safely and not become another statistic.”

Fr Tom Crawford, parish priest at nearby Glin, came across fire brigades, gardaí and people at the side of the road at the scene of the accident as he was travelling home from a meeting.

“It was just like an unreal scene,” he said. “Two cars smashed by the side of the road, or at least one of them anyway.

“I just did all we can do in those kind of scenes - pray over them as well as I could.”

Fr Crawford said it seemed to have been “a terrible accident” on a straight stretch of road with a lay-by at the side.

“It wasn’t as if there was a dangerous part of the road,” he said.

Fr Crawford said he had heard names of the victims but they are not confirmed.

“They seem to be from the local area according to the bystanders,” he told RTÉ Radio.

“You come across something like this rarely enough, but when you do you are speechless, you are helpless. You are looking for something you can do but all you can do is stand by and let the emergency services do what they do. They were very busy trying to rescue the one who was alive.”

The parish priest said he remained shocked by the accident.

“It does shock you,” he said.

“You wake up thinking life will go on like it did yesterday. But life is so fragile. You never know from moment to moment.”

Information

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Thursday’s collision brings to 66, the number of people killed on roads in the State so far this year. There have been nine fatalities this month. Six people have been killed on the roads so far this week.

A woman in her 70s died in a single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Longford on Wednesday, and a father and son - Vincent and Sully Rossi - died following a crash in Co Offaly on Monday.