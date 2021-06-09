Tenants: Share your stories of unfair treatment by landlords

The Government is planning new measures to protect tenants, but is it enough?

The Minister for Housing is set to limit advance payments for new tenants make to landlords to a deposit and one month’s rent. This will apply to all tenants, including those in student-only accommodation.

The Cabinet has also extended the protection for tenants getting Covid-related payment who are at risk of homelessness or in arrears. These people will be shielded from evictions and rent increases until January 2022.

