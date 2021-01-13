Taoiseach to apologise on State’s behalf over mother and baby homes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make a formal apology in the Dáil today on behalf of the State to the former residents of mother and baby homes.

It comes after the publication of the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission on Tuesday, which showed 9,000 children died such institutions between 1922 and 1998.

In all, 15 per cent of the approximately 57,000 children who were in the 18 institutions investigated by the commission died during their time there.

The “very high rate of infant mortality” during the first year of the babies’ lives in the institutions “is probably the most disquieting feature of these institutions,” the commission report, published on Tuesday, found.

One of its main recommendations was that people born in such homes should to have a legal right to access their original birth certificate and to information about their birth parents.

It also recommended that compensation be paid to some women who were in the homes, and are still alive, along with children who spent time there, modelled on the redress scheme set up for Magdalene Laundries survivors

The Catholic Church and the operators of several mother and baby homes have issued separate apologies.

The head of the Irish Catholic Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, said on Tuesday night he accepted that the church “was clearly part” of a culture in which people “were frequently stigmatised, judged and rejected”.

“For that, and for the long-lasting hurt and emotional distress that has resulted, I unreservedly apologise to the survivors and to all those who are personally impacted by the realities it uncovers,” he said.

The Sisters of Bon Secours - which ran the Tuam mother and babies home from 1925 to 1961 - said: “We offer our profound apologies to all the women and children of St Mary’s Mother and Baby Home, to their families and to the people of this country.”

They said: “We failed to respect the inherent dignity of the women and children who came to the home.”

The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which owned and ran three of the largest homes, said it accepted “that so many women who were shunned and shamed by society did not find the support and level of care they needed and deserved at such a dreadful and painful time in their lives”. They said it was “a matter of great sorrow to us that babies died while under our care”.