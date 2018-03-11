Taoiseach is confident of abortion reform ‘within months’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is confident new legislation on abortion will be in place by the end of the year.

Speaking on the first day of a week-long visit to the US, Mr Varadkar said he was confident that the referendum on the issue will take place in May, and that legislation providing for abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy will go through “within a matter of months”.

“Notwithstanding a few delays along the way, we are actually on track, the legislation [allowing for a referendum] is now in the Dáil and I am confident that we can have [a] referendum in May and that would allow us to get legislation through.”

The referendum will ask voters whether they want to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which guarantees an equal right to life to the mother and the unborn.

Asked about increasing signs that Sinn Féin will not hold an ardfheis clarifying its position on the issue in time for the referendum, he said that this will not influence the question that will be put to the public in the vote.

“Sinn Féin has decided that they are going to take a party position, that really is up to them, it’s not for me to tell any party what position to take, but I don’t think it affects the referendum in any way.

“The basic question remains the same regardless of what any party position is.

“The decision that my party has taken and I have taken for Fine Gael is that we are going to have a free vote . . . both on the referendum Bill and on any legislation that will follow.”

Policy paper

Mr Varadkar added: “We have been working away on that legislation, the policy paper is already done . . . [We] will be able to publish a draft scheme of [the] general scheme of the legislation, we plan to do that by the end of March, and if there is a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum we would then have a couple of months to get that legislation through.

“So I certainly think that can all be done within this calendar year, within the lifetime of this Government.

“When I was elected as Taoiseach back in June. . . I gave every minister two or three things to focus on and one of the things that I gave the Minister for Health to focus on was having a referendum [on abortion] this year, ideally by the summer.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking after a meeting with the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, in Austin.

He travels to Oklahoma on Monday to meet with members of the Choctaw Native American tribe, which donated money to Ireland during the Great Famine.