Sport Ireland confirm audit to assess FAI’s ‘fitness to handle public funds’

Sport Ireland has confirmed an independent auditor will carry out an audit of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) in the coming days.

Northern Ireland accountancy firm KOSI Corporation will conduct the audit and a forensic accountant will be involved in the audit.

“Sport Ireland today confirmed that KOSI Corporation Ltd has been appointed to carry out an extensive independent audit of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI),” a statement confirmed.

“The audit will independently assess the expenditure of all Sport Ireland grant funding in accordance with the FAI’s approved submissions. It will also examine in detail the FAI’s wider financial administration and internal control environment, including an assessment of the FAI’s fitness to handle public funds.The audit will commence in the coming days.”

Last month, Sport Ireland said it was suspending and withholding future funding to the FAI.

Sport Ireland said it will consider reinstating funding once all reports commissioned by the FAI have been completed and recommendations adopted.

The FAI has been the centre of controversy since it was reported former chief executive John Delaney gave the association a €100,000 loan to cover what was described as a cash shortfall at the organisation in 2017.

After details of the loan emerged, Mr Delaney ended his 14-year spell as chief executive in March and moved to a new role in FAI as executive vice-president charged with dealing with Uefa and Fifa. He later stepped aside from that position.

Sport Ireland and the FAI met a delegation from Uefa on Tuesday to discuss governance issues at the FAI.