Social protection package sees increases in fuel and living alone allowances

Increases in the fuel allowance, the living alone allowance and a move not to increase the pension age to 67 from January 1st are among modest measures that will benefit older people in the social protection package.

Other small, but targeted steps, are an increase in the qualified child allowance – the payment made in respect of children dependent on adults in receipt of social protection – by €5 to €45 per week for children aged 12 and over and by €2 to €38 a week for under-12s.

The living alone allowance for older people and people with disabilities will go up by €5 to €19 a week, while the fuel allowance, which is paid from September to April, is increasing by €3.50 to €28 a week.

The controversial increase in the pension age, which emerged as a surprise issue in the general election, has been shelved. While it has already increased from 65 to 66, its scheduled increase to 67 in January will not now go ahead.

Instead a pension commission will be established and its report studied by government “in due course”, according to Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

The Christmas bonus will be paid in the first week of December, and this year anyone who has been in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) for more than four months at that stage will get it.

In recognition of the difficulties for those who get work intermittently – such as taxi drivers and artists – and who could not as a result get the PUP, an earnings disregard is to be introduced. Details of this will be announced by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

Three weeks

The carer’s support grant is to increase by €150, to €1,850 per year, while parents’ benefit will be increased by three weeks.

In other areas the Department of Rural and Community Development will see a 7 per cent increase in its budget next year to €341 million, while the Department of Children, Youth Affairs and Equality is getting an additional €120 million, a 6 per cent increase.

This will include an additional €61 million for Tusla, €25 million for direct provision accommodation, and €5 million for youth services.

In all €638 million is to be spent on early years education in 2021.