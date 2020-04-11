ShineYourLight: Tributes to coronavirus victims and frontline workers

Hundreds of Irish households shone a light out of their home windows on Saturday at 9pm, as part of a national tribute to those who have died or have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and to frontline workers responding to the outbreak.

Taoiseach Leo Vardkar said: “We’re inviting everyone to #ShineYourLight for our healthcare and essential workers at 9pm tonight. For the sick, the grieving, and everyone affected by #Covid19. Our public buildings, embassies and peacekeeping missions around the world are joining in. I hope you do too.”

The #ShineYourLight campaign is similar to a previous effort to encourage people to applaud healthcare workers from their front doors, balconies or windows in late March.

As part of the campaign Government buildings and other national and local public buildings have shone their beacon lights. Irish embassies around the world are also taking part in the initative.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council said it would light up the County Hall, the Leadmines, the LexIcon library and the East Pier.

The new control tower at Dublin Airport was also taking part. The Irish Aviation Authority and ESB were beaming a beacon of light into the sky in support of the initative.

Minister for Health Simon Harris tweeted: “Tonight as we shine a light I want to say thank you to all the incredible people at the frontline in our hospitals and communities”. He thanksed those in the Department of Health, HSE and the “brilliant” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. “I want to thank the Irish people - your efforts are saving lives. Together, we will prevail”

President Michael D Higgins called on Irish people to take part in the action and “place a light in their windows in a gesture of shared solidarity, and hope in a time of darkness”.

The campaign called for people to either use a torch, the flash light on their phones, a candle, or even Christmas lights at their front windows.

The south Dublin Poolbeg incinerator is also to be lit up blue every evening from Saturday, in a tribute to all workers on the frontline of the effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the incinerator operator Dublin Waste to Energy said “doctors, nurses, emergency services, healthcare workers and hospital staff battling the coronavirus are truly inspirational”.

“Their commitment and dedication to providing critical care during the pandemic deserves to be recognised and appreciated,” the company said.