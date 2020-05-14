‘Sex offenders dominated leadership’ of scouting body for decades, report finds

Individuals who had a “sexual interest” in children rose to positions of power in legacy scouting organisations and were able to prevent known child abusers from being removed from the organisations, according to a damning report into the historic abuse scandal.

There was “cover up and there was a failure to report” the abuse, and an “almost complete absence of any concern for the young people that were abused,” the report said.

Scouting Ireland published a final report on Thursday into historic child sex abuse that took place in legacy scouting organisations. The report was compiled by child protection expert Ian Elliott.

“Abuse did happen and was not responded to in a way that protected the young person or sought to hold the offender to account,” Mr Elliott said.

“Individuals who had a sexual interest in young people, rose to positions of power and influence on occasions and controlled any fledgling accountability processes, preventing known offenders from being removed from scouting”, the report said.

The historic child sexual abuse scandal relates to predecessor organisations, the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) and the Scout Association of Ireland (SAI), which merged to form Scouting Ireland in 2004.

The report said one of the legacy bodies was a “seriously dysfunctional organisation,” where “sex offenders dominating the leadership for decades.”

The culture of the legacy organisations was “driven by self-interest”, with little attention paid to the young people involved in scouting.

‘Negative culture’

The report concluded the existence of this “negative culture driven by self-interest, along with poor governance structures, as being the main cause of the continuation of sexual abuse in scouting.”

Cronyism “thrived” in the former bodies and remained a “significant problem in scouting” up until Mr Elliott’s first involvement with Scouting Ireland in mid-2017, he said.

“Poor governance structures contributed greatly to the failure of scouting to consistently and comprehensively address abuse,” and individuals who behaved badly were not held to account, he said.

In response to the report, Scouting Ireland has made an organisational apology to all survivors of past abuse in its legacy organisations.

Mr Elliott, who also acted as Scouting Ireland’s interim safeguarding manager for a period, has been investigating the scale of the historic abuse for over a year.

The report found the previous recording keeping system of files related to alleged child abuse cases was “chaotic,” and material was “often stored in the homes of key volunteers.”

Despite repeated requests over the past two years for these files to be passed to Scouting Ireland’s headquarters in Larch Hill, “very little additional documentation has been surrendered,” the report said.

To date 321 alleged victims have been identified, 247 alleged perpetrators, and a further 70 victims of alleged youth-on-youth abuse. The alleged abuse primarily occurred between the 1960s and 1990s, with evidence of elements of a cover-up involving senior figures at the time.

Audit

The past abuse was first disclosed by the organisation at an Oireachtas committee hearing in November 2018.

An initial review by Mr Elliott had uncovered 108 alleged victims of abuse and 71 alleged abusers, following an audit of historic files, and information provided by survivors coming forward.

On foot of the revelations Mr Elliott was commissioned by the organisation to complete a full report into the scale and nature of the past abuse.

Several survivors and opposition politicians have previously called for a statutory inquiry to be held into the historic abuse.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last November the Government would consider a “commission of investigation or a statutory inquiry of some nature” into the scandal.

The controversy facing Scouting Ireland began over two years ago, when The Irish Times reported details of a confidential review which had found the handling of a rape allegation concerning two adult volunteers to be “deeply flawed.”

The youth organisation’s State funding was twice suspended; in 2018 by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone over governance concerns in response to the controversy.

Scouting Ireland has more than 50,000 members, including 12,000 adult volunteers.