Several people injured in road traffic incident in Co Galway
Incident involved two vehicles near Station Road, Ballinasloe at 7pm on Thursday
Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, in which several people sustained serious injuries.
The incident is reported to have involved two vehicles at Station Road, Ballinasloe, shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening.
AA Roadwatch said Station Road remains closed as gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.