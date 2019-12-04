Scouting Ireland open to ‘scrutiny’ of its handling of sex abuse claims

Scouting Ireland has “no issue with scrutiny” but any decision on setting up a public inquiry into how it handled historic child sex abuse allegations was a matter for the Government, the Oireachtas committee on children has heard.

Dr John Lawlor, the organisation’s chief executive, said it had a number of adult members who were “suspended without prejudice” due to live abuse allegations and a “number that are subject to criminal investigations”.

Representatives of the youth organisation appeared before the committee on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to improve its governance and child protection standards following a major historic child sex abuse scandal linked to its predecessor organisations, the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland and the Scout Association of Ireland.

The Government is considering setting up a public inquiry into allegations that child abuse was covered up.

“Our opinion is that would be a decision being made by the Government,” said Adrian Tennant, chair of the Scouting Ireland board.

Dr Lawlor said the organisation has “no issue with scrutiny” and its safeguarding case files had long been available to An Garda Síochána and Tusla.

Child safeguarding expert Ian Elliott is currently drafting a final report after investigating the historic abuse scandal, which is due to be completed in February. He worked as the organisation’s interim safeguarding manager for a period of months up until last March.

Independence

Committee chairman Alan Farrell said he was not questioning Mr Elliott’s professionalism but that “in my mind he was an employee so he is not an independent person”.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock also queried the independence of the process. “You can parse words about whether or not Ian Elliott is a consultant or not, but in my language he is paid by Scouting Ireland to conduct a review,” he said.

Mr Tennant said Mr Elliott would “leave no stone unturned” and his report was “very much independent” of the organisation, which again “apologised unreservedly” to past victims of childhood abuse.

Some 200 survivors had contacted a helpline set up by Scouting Ireland since the abuse revelations emerged last year in The Irish Times. To date, 321 alleged victims have been identified, 247 perpetrators, and a further 70 victims of alleged youth-on-youth abuse.

‘Grim’

Mr Tennant said a recent RTÉ Investigates documentary featuring testimony from several survivors of abuse in the organisation was “grim and shocking”.

Dr Lawlor said the organisation was paying the “substantial costs” of counselling sessions for survivors, which was running to “many thousands of euros a year”. He said other costs had also increased, with up to €200,000 being spent on legal fees.

Scouting Ireland had opened 86 safeguarding case files so far this year, the committee heard, which ranged from minor to serious incidents.

Mr Sherlock said it was clear there had been past failures to report information to authorities and that it was “hard to be convinced that that robustness is there” in current practice.

Dr Lawlor said he believed professional safeguarding staff had “behaved in an exemplary fashion” and that Mr Elliott’s final report would bear this out.

“Before the late 1990s it is important to know these matters were handled by the legacy organisations, strictly by volunteers … that obviously wasn’t a satisfactory situation,” he added.