Scouting Ireland finds evidence of 108 child abuse cases

An audit of Scouting Ireland’s records has found evidence of 108 alleged child abuse victims, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has told an Oireachtas committee.

An examination of the organisation’s files found evidence of 71 alleged abusers, and information on allegations related to alleged abusers who are still alive has been sent to State child protection agency Tulsa.

“None of the alleged abusers are still working with Scouting Ireland, ” Ms Zappone told the Oireachtas committee on children and youth affairs.

The majority of cases related to cases between the 1960 and 1980s, she said.

Safeguarding expert Ian Elliott had been conducting an audit of the organisation’s past child protection files, which is still ongoing.

The new interim chair of the youth organisation’s board, Aisling Kelly, will tell the committee the development filled her with “deep sadness.”

Ms Zappone said she found the information “extremely distressing”.

It was “apparent” from an ongoing review of past practice, “there is evidence of past abuse emerging from the former organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland,” Ms Kelly will inform the Oireachtas committee for children and youth affairs in her opening statement.

Ms Zappone is being joined by department officials, Mr Elliot, and Scouting Ireland officials in appearing before the Oireachtas committee, to answer questions over the organisation’s governance.

Mr Elliott has been acting as safeguarding officer for Scouting Ireland.

“Scouting Ireland is working hard to establish the full extent of the knowledge that exists in relation to that abuse; a process that deserves time and space in order to gather an accurate picture,” Ms Kelly’s opening statement reads.

It is understood audits of the files found in some cases abuse allegations had been handled well considering the standards of the time, where others had been handled very poorly.

Organisational merger

Scouting Ireland formed in 2004, following a merger of the Scout Association of Ireland and the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland.

The youth organisation was committed to provide support to “all victim of past abuse within Scouting,” Ms Kelly’s statement said.

The organisation has been embroiled in controversy over the past year, over the flawed handling of a rape allegation. Twice Ms Zappone suspended the organisation’s State funding in recent months, over a lack of confidence in their governance.

Four senior volunteers whose actions were criticised in a review of how the rape allegation was handled have stepped aside from their roles, pending a barrister’s review into the case.

The entire board of the voluntary organisation was replaced, with ten new directors elected at an extraordinary general meeting last month. Following this, Ms Zappone decided to provisionally reinstate public funding up until next April.

Speaking to the committee, Ms Zappone said she had requested a progress report on reforms in late March, as well as a copy of the independent barrister’s report. “I will review the funding arrangement again at that stage,” she said.

Ms Kelly is a practising barrister, who has worked as a lawyer for 20 years, and previously sat on the Council of the Law Society of Ireland. Other members of the new board include Labour Party councillor Dermot Lacey.