Retail Excellence suspends Facebook partnership after revelations

Retail Excellence, the largest retail representative body in the State, has suspended its relationship with Facebook following damaging revelations about the social network’s approach to offensive and violent material.

The move came on Wednesday following a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation into the training of Facebook moderators, at its Dublin office.

Among the material trainees were told not to remove were a video of sobbing toddler being kicked and beaten by a man, and a meme suggesting a girl whose “first crush is a little negro boy” should have their head held underwater.

In the programme trainees were told the video should be “marked as disturbing” (MAD) but not taken down.

One moderator filmed said: “If you start censoring too much then people stop using the platform. It’s all about money at the end of the day”.

The programme, broadcast on Tuesday, has led to renewed calls for far greater regulation of internet service providers, for the urgent appointment of a Digital Safety Commissioner and for Facebook management to explain its policy.

In the programme its vice-president of global policy solutions, Richard Allan, said the investigation had “identified some areas where we have failed” and apologised.

“But I just don’t agree that that is the experience that most people want and that’s not the experience we are trying to deliver.”

In a statement on Wednesday, chief executive of Retail Excellence, Lorraine Higgins said: “Based on the revelations from Channel 4 Dispatches documentary last evening, we have decided to suspend our partnership with Facebook until further notice”.

“As a representative body which promotes standards of excellence amongst retailers it would be wrong for us to continue our partnership where they have fallen short.

“On that basis, we will not be working with Facebook until we are satisfied their policies have been overhauled regarding the posting of violent and abusive content for commercial gain”.

Retail Excellence has partnered with Facebook to provide training to retailers to enhance their digital strategies through their platform. The next Retail Excellence - Facebook training course was scheduled to take place next week.

Facebook was also expected to address a Retail Excellence conference in September.

The Children’s Rights Alliance, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and CyberSafe Ireland all said on Wednesday the programme underlined the need for legislation to regulate internet service providers, saying self-regulation was insufficient.

At an event last week the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there was no need for such legislation.

“I think in fairness to the big tech companies, when I meet them they are very attuned to this issue. They know that failing to act when it comes to online safety is damaging their reputation and potentially damaging their shareholder value in the longer time,” he said.

“When [offensive or dangerous] content is reported they take it down very quickly. Some don’t, but that’s the kind of work they need to be doing . . . You can pass any law you like but the internet by its nature is the worldwide web, so companies have a global reach that domestic laws don’t have.”

Alex Cooney, chief executive of Cyberspace Ireland said: “The shocking revelation last night that a video of a man punching and kicking a toddler was deemed to be acceptable content by Facebook, has highlighted the ever growing need for regulation of online platforms”.