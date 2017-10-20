Residents near St Anne’s Park say houses will ‘damage’ community

The rain poured down in St Anne’s Park in Raheny yesterday afternoon as concerned residents stood looking at football fields that could soon hold houses, rather than the sounds of play.

“This park is referred to by the city council as the ‘jewel in the crown of parks’,” said local Fianna Fáil councillor, Deirdre Heney, who has worked closely with the residents over the last year, and more.

“I have a huge difficulty in building houses in this park as do the residents,” says Heney, who insists that locals have “an affinity” with the park that cannot be easily dismissed.

Under the first planning application, property developer, Greg Kavanagh’s New Generation Homes proposed building 111 houses and 274 apartments on 15 acres bought from the Vincentian Order last year.

Increased plans Kavanagh is no longer involved

but the plans, now run by another property developer, Tom Crean has increased substantially to 104 houses and 432 apartments – most on the church lands, but more than 100 houses on parkland.

Significantly, the project, which at the last count has attracted 126 individual and group objections, has been “fast-tracked” and is currently at pre-planning stage at An Bord Pleanála

“We feel that building houses in the middle of St Anne’s Park and on the pitches will be damaging to our community,” residents said yesterday.

Describing themselves as the “I Love St. Anne’s” community group, they took issue with comments by Dublin City Council chief executive, Owen Keegan who questioned the need for so much land to be zoned for “amenity/open space”.

“We feel that the land that they are talking about putting over 100 houses on is in the middle of this park. I can’t speak for any of the other land Owen Keegan is talking about.

“This is completely wrong for our community.

“Building houses in the middle of a green park will cause chaos,” said the group.