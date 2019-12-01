Words ‘refugee’, ‘asylum seeker’ should arouse ‘heartfelt concern’ – Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has today repeated his horror at “the emergence of a new language of racism” in Ireland, about which he also spoke on Saturday at a Mass in Bonnybrook parish, Dublin 17, to mark the beginning of Advent.

Speaking today at a Mass to mark the 200th anniversary of Milltown’s Church of the Assumption, St Columbanus and St Gall in Dublin 6, he said that at Advent “the Christian of every generation is called to be awake and attentive to where society is slipping into wrong ways and to cry out like the prophet to return to the ways of God.”

In his own case, he said, “I think of the emergence of a new language of racism, at times understated in its expression but just as nasty in its effects on men and women who need our help, our care and our respect. I am horrified to find traces of such racism among believers. The terms ‘refugee’ and ‘asylum seeker’ should only arouse heartfelt concern in the Christian heart.”

Challenge

Racism became an issue in two constituencies leading up to last Friday’s bye elections. Comments critical of asylum seekers by Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy in Wexford and about travellers by Fianna Fáil candidate Lorraine Clifford-Lee in Dublin Fingal sparked controversy, as did remarks in the Dáil by Galway West TD Noel Grealish concerning remittances to Nigeria.

Archbishop Martin also said on Sunday in Millltown that “a real challenge today for parishes in urban areas, marked as they are by greater mobility, is how to reach out and welcome those who move into a new area and invite them to be part of the faith community.That is my challenge to you for the future.”

Last month he called on the Government to counter racism and encourage integration in Ireland. “The Government has to take precautions and foster structures designed to encourage integration and counter racism,” he said.

Speaking at a conference in Rome’s Pontifical Oriental Institute, he said that “culturally a community has to develop an openness to migrants and help overcome the hostility towards migrants that can emerge and grow in any society. This can be especially the case when there is a belief that immigrants are taking employment or social service benefits away from the local population.”

‘Alarmist and unfounded fear’

A hostile attitude was also “something that is deliberately fostered based on false information. Much of the climate that led to the British vote to leave the European Union was based on alarmist and unfounded fear of migrants,” he said.

Ireland, he noted “has changed. Ireland is now a multicultural society.” In 2018 “almost 90,000 persons immigrated into Ireland” and its population had “reached its highest point in 170 years and could be set to pass the 5 million mark as early as next year.”

The rise in “immigration numbers, along with balanced emigration, will inevitably lead to a continuation of the housing shortage. Pressure on social services is also likely to grow. The Government has to take precautions and foster structures designed to encourage integration and counter racism,” he said.

A focus of his Rome address last month was the small Syro Malabar Catholic Church community in Ireland. Based at Kerela in India it has about 4,000 members in the state, most in Dublin.

In Milltown today the Archbishop said too that, as Advent begins, he had in his thoughts those “burdened by homelessness and poverty, intolerance and discrimination, suffering and anxiety. I think of the renewed violence on our streets and the callousness of those who feel they can intimidate our society into weakening our opposition to that business of death that is the drug trade.”