Woman tells Vatican meeting abuser priest forced her to have abortions

Catholic Church leaders from around the world have heard an African woman detail how she was abused from the age of 15 for 13 years by a priest , who forced her to have three abortions.

She said this was “quite simply because he did not want to use condoms or contraceptives”. The priest would not allow her to have boyfriends and beat her if she refused him sex.

“I feel I have a life destroyed,” said the woman, who was one of five clerical child sex abuse survivors from Latin America, Africa, Eastern Europe, the US and Asia, who spoke via videolink at the four-day Meeting on the Protection of Minors in the Church.

The meeting, which began in Rome on Thursday, is being attended by 190 bishops and leaders of religious congregations. Catholic Ireland is being represented by Archbishop Eamon Martin, the president of the Irish Episcopal Conference.

Juan Carlos Cruz, an abuse survivor from Chile, told the that when he went to church authorities “the first thing they did was treat me as a liar, turn their backs and tell me that I, and others, were enemies of the church”.

A survivor from Eastern Europe recalled how despite efforts to reach his own bishop on the matter, eight years later his letter remains unanswered.

In a brief statement opening the meeting, Pope Francis spoke of “the scourge of sexual abuse perpetrated by ecclesiastics to the great harm of minors”.

Concrete measures

He said clerical abuse victims expected “concrete and efficient measures” to address the abuse and scandal and not mere condemnations.

Among 21 reflections for discussion at the meeting, Francis has proposed to change Catholic law so that all under the age of 16 would be designated as children throughout the church worldwide.

Currently in canon law boys under 16 are so designated, but only girls under 14, in order to facilitate marriages in some cultures.

The pope has also proposed that the names of accused priests should not be published “before the preliminary investigation and the definitive condemnation”.

In a lengthy address to the meeting, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, adjunct secretary of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which has responsibity for dealing with cases of clerical child sex abuse, pointed out that the primary duty of bishops was “the care of our people”.

He said it was “our sacred duty to protect our people and to ensure justice when they have been abused”.

“/[BISHOPS/] should not underestimate the need to confront ourselves with the deep wounds inflicted on victims of sex abuse by members of the clergy.”

Archbishop Scicluna said the faith community “under our care should know that we mean business.

“They should come to know us as friends of their safety and that of their children and youth...We will protect them at all cost. We will lay down our lives for the flocks entrusted to us.”

Injured

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Archbishop of Manila, told the meeting that “our lack of response to the suffering of victims, even to the point of rejecting them and covering up the scandal to protect perpetrators and the institution has injured our people, leaving a deep wound in our relationship with those we are sent to serve”.

He added: “People are rightly asking: ‘Have you, who are called to have the smell of the sheep upon you, not instead run away when you found the stench of the filth inflicted on children and vulnerable people you were supposed to protect, too strong to endure?’.”

Cardinal Tagle spoke at the World Meeting of Familes in Dublin’s RDS last August and he took part in the 50th International Eucharistic Congress at the same venue in 2012, speaking on ‘The Abuse of Children: Accepting Responsibility, Bringing Healing’.