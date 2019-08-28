Tributes paid to social justice campaigner Fr Tony Coote

Tributes have been paid to social justice campaigner Fr Tony Coote, who has died aged 55, more than a year after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

Fr Coote, who was administrator of Mount Merrion and Kilmacud parishes in south Co Dublin, was a popular figure with parishioners and the wider communities in which he served.

Róisín Duffy, CEO of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) said Fr Coote had “time for everyone, he connected at some level with everyone and had an army of supporters around the country”.

“His was a huge presence in Mount Merrion and Kilmacud, he helped everyone and raised a phenomenal amount of money for the organisation,” Ms Duffy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday.

“From the minute he was diagnosed he set himself a target, he wanted to help others and set a target of walking the full length of Ireland, over 550 kilometres, against medical advice.”

The funds raised from that walk across the country went towards supporting nursing services and research, added Ms Duffy.

A book written by Fr Coote about his life and the condition had been of enormous help to many on the same journey with motor neurone disease, she said.

This is a very difficult time for anyone with motor neurone disease, explained Ms Duffy. “Sadly we lose one person to the condition every three days, and a person is diagnosed every three days.”

There had been “huge strides” in research for a cure in recent years because of studies and trials, she said.

“There is hope, every time they do a trial they take something to the next one. We hope there will be a cure in the next five to ten years.”

In a statement on Wednesday night, Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin expressed his sympathy to Fr Coote’s mother, members of his family and “all those who supported him during his long illness, especially his ever loyal priest friends”.

“Tony showed all of us how strength can be witnessed even in the face of human weakness,” he said.

“His courage and determination touched the hearts of people of all backgrounds. His courage leaves all of us more humble. May the Lord welcome and give him the deep peace to which he witnessed in his suffering.”

Fr Coote was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2018. In an interview with The Irish Times last year, Fr Coote described being diagnosed with motor neuron disease, saying he “literally went into shock and fell on the floor”. He said the decline that followed was rapid.

“My total mobility went only three, four weeks ago,” he said. “I had two really bad falls.”

However, in the summer after his diagnosis, Fr Coote completed a pilgrimage, dubbed ‘Walk While You Can’ from Letterkenny to Ballydehob, raising €600,000 for motor neurone research and services.

Half of the money raised from the walk was earmarked to fund healthcare services for people with the disease and the other half was to go towards a research project aimed at better understanding how the disease progresses.

The walk was the subject of an RTE documentary called ‘Walking the Walk’. It followed Fr Coote’s journey through Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Cork.

The programme showed how people and communities on the route turned out to welcome and support him.

Fr Coote was chaplain at UCD for almost 10 years, and was conferred with an honorary doctorate of science by the college last year.