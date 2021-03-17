Ten-person limit on funerals ‘harsh and unfair’, says Archbishop of Dublin

Continued restrictions limiting funeral attendances to just 10 mourners is “harsh and unfair”, Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell has said.

That some close family members are denied the right to be present at the funeral of their loved ones is “tolerable only in the most extreme circumstances and for the shortest possible period”, the archbishop said.

Religious worship more generally has a “clear human priority” over other activities, which must not be subordinated to “powerful commercial interests” as restrictions relax, he said.

“As a matter of dignity and fairness . . . I call on the public authorities to give assurance that the legitimate desire of people to gather responsibly and within reasonable guidelines to exercise their constitutional right to worship will be prioritised in the easing of restrictions.”

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his “surprise” at hearing bishops were pushing for a loosening of restrictions on religious gatherings.

A Government spokesman said the Taoiseach acknowledged the importance of the church community in the lives of some people and that he agreed to maintain an open dialogue with the four archbishops.

In a statement issued as part of his St Patrick’s Day homily, Archbishop Farrell said the right to public worship is protected by Article 44 of the Constitution of Ireland. He said the Catholic Church and other faith communities have been “vocal and clear in emphasising the civic and moral duty” of observing public health restrictions.

However, guidelines must not only protect people’s health but also foster their wellbeing, he said.

When public worship was permitted, parishes were “diligent in operating within guidelines”, with commitment from staff and volunteers to stewarding, sanitising and managing attendance, he said.

St Patrick’s commitment to Jesus Christ throughout his captivity took “courage and conviction”, Archbishop Farrell said. Covid-19 restrictions present a similar challenge to those faced by St Patrick, he said, as people of faith have been denied the opportunity to attend Mass and receive the Holy Communion.

“It has affected how they are nourished and sustained by their faith. Let us not underestimate the consequences of this in people’s lives.”

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, Catholic bishops have announced a “cautious return” to public worship from March 26th, ahead of the celebrations of Holy Week and Easter.

The announcement on Wednesday follows ongoing consultations between religious representatives and the North’s public health authorities. On Tuesday, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Arlene Foster, announced a timeline for the relaxation of public health restrictions.

In a statement, the North’s Catholic bishops said individual parishes and Covid-19 support teams must carry out a “thorough risk assessment” before returning to public worship, and some parishes may decide their particular circumstances dictate it is not possible to return to in-person masses until a later date.

“Everyon person should consider carefully if returning to collective worship is the safe and appropriate step for them, at this time,” the bishops added.

Adjustments and precautions will be necessary to ensure the safe celebration of Holy Week and Easter, they added.

Meanwhile, five of the main church leaders on theisland of Ireland have issued a joint statement for St Patrick’s Day, noting how Ireland’s churches have been captives to “the idols of state and nation” rather than the gospel over the past century.

Reflecting on the centenary of events in Ireland from 1921, they said: “We acknowledge and lament the times that we failed to bring to a fearful and divided society that message of the deeper connection that binds us, despite our different identities, as children of God.

“We have often been captive churches; not captive to the word of God, but to the idols of state and nation.”

The statement is signed by Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin, Church of Ireland Primate Archbishop John McDowell, Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr David Bruce, Methodist President Rev Dr Thomas McKnight, and President of the Irish Council of Churches Rev Dr Ivan Patterson.

Of this year’s commemorative events, they said “some may struggle with the concept of a shared history when it comes to the centenary of the partition of Ireland, the establishment of Northern Ireland and the resulting reconfiguration of British-Irish relationships.”

What was undeniable, they said, was “the reality that we have to live in a shared space on these islands, and to make them a place of belonging and welcome for all. In our approach to the past we have a moral responsibility to acknowledge the corrosive impact of violence and words that can lead to violence, and a duty of care to those still living with the trauma of its aftermath.”

The statement said that “every generation of leaders, civil and political, is called to make choices about the structures that govern our life in community, now and in the future, in circumstances that will always be less than ideal.”

In marking events from the past people had an opportunity to create “spaces for encounter with those who are different from us, and those who may feel marginalised in the narratives that have shaped our community identity. This will require us to face difficult truths about failings in our own leadership in the work of peace and reconciliation,” they said.

However, they found “inspiration and encouragement in the progress that has been made through our peace process in building relationships of mutual respect and trust across these islands.

“These relationships are often tested, and will at times be found wanting, but our communities have also demonstrated great resilience, solidarity and compassion, evident most recently in the response to Covid-19,” the church leaders said.