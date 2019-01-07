Suspected Isis terrorist ‘should have Irish citizenship revoked’

An Irish Muslim leader has said the suspected Islamic State terrorist captured in Syria should have his Irish citizenship revoked.

Shaykh Umar al-Qadri, chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, said the actions of Alexandr Ruzmatovich Bekmirzaev “should not be tolerated”.

Originally from Belarus, Mr Bekmirzaev (45) came to Ireland in the early 2000s where he lived for about a decade. He obtained Irish citizenship and an Irish passport and worked in retail and as a security guard in Dublin, sources said. He was also on a Garda watchlist.

Alexandr Ruzmatovich Bekmirzaev

Shaykh al-Qadri also expressed surprise at what he considered Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s moderate tone on the capture.

Asked about the matter in Mali, where he is visiting members of the Defence Forces, Mr Varadkar said: “I can’t comment on it in any detail, but what I can say is that any Irish citizen around the world is entitled to consular assistance and will get that.”

Shaykh al-Qadri said: “I don’t understand the Taoiseach’s comments. It does not do us any favours and puts Muslims in a negative spotlight.”

The actions of Mr Bekmirzaev “should not be tolerated and his Irish citizenship should be revoked,” he said. It should also be established “how [Bekmirzaev] became an Irish citizen and this [situation] should initiate a debate on Irish policy when it comes to awarding citizenship to such people,” he said.

He himself had no knowledge of Mr Bekmirzaev nor did he know him when he lived in Ireland but he agreed with Garda estimates that about 30 Muslims from Ireland had travelled abroad to fight alongside Islamic extremists. “The only Irish-born of those that I know of was Khalid Kelly, ” he said.

Terence Kelly (49), a former nurse from the Liberties in Dublin, also known as “Taliban Terry” or “Khalid Kelly”, died after carrying out an Islamic State suicide bombing in Iraq in November 2016, according to the jihadist group.

Shaykh al-Qadri believes that there are about 100 sympathisers with more extreme Islam in Dublin’s Muslim community, mainly in the south and west of the city and county area.

However, he is satisfied there is no ambiguity on the matter at the two larger mosques in the city’s South Circular Road and Clonskeagh, which are totally opposed to such extremism, he said.

‘Discouraged’

Dr Ali Selim, spokesman for Ireland’s largest mosque at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh, said Mr Bekmirzaev was not known there either. “He was somebody we never saw or never heard of. We don’t know him here,” he said. But, he believed “he should be returned to Ireland and dealt with here,” Dr Selim said.

At Clonskeagh they “discouraged anyone from travelling abroad and engaging in militant acts outside Ireland, regardless,” he said. This involved education programmes at the centre and an openness to ensure no one felt marginalised, he said.

In one of his first acts as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar visited the mosque in Clonskeagh in June 2017 where he attended Eid al-Fitr celebrations. He did so again last August to mark to mark a start to the Eid al-Adha festival.

Meanwhile, Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said Mr Bekmirzaev was entitled to be treated humanely and fairly.

In a brief statement he said “details of the situation of this man are unclear but, as has been stated by the Taoiseach, all Irish citizens are entitled to and should receive consular support if it is requested. Regardless of this individual’s circumstances, he is entitled to be treated humanely and to fair procedures in any criminal process.”