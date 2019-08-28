Social justice campaigner Fr Tony Coote has died aged 55

Social justice campaigner Fr Tony Coote died aged 55 on Tuesday following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease more than a year ago.

Fr Coote, who was administrator of Mount Merrion and Kilmacud parishes in south Co Dublin, was a hugely popular figure with parishioners and the wider communities in which he served.

In a short statement on Tuesday night, Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin expressed his sympathy to Fr Coote’s mother, members of his family and “all those who supported him during his long illness, especially his ever loyal priest friends”.

“Tony showed all of us how strength can be witnessed even in the face of human weakness,” he said.

“His courage and determination touched the hearts of people of all backgrounds. His courage leaves all of us more humble. May the Lord welcome and give him the deep peace to which he witnessed in his suffering.”

Fr Coote was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2018. In an interview with The Irish Times last year, he described the shock of his diagnosis. “I had a fall at the back of the church coming down some steps,” he said. “I had missed a step.”

Over time, his hand “began to become a bit more distorted”, he said, and he went for an MRI scan. “The young neurologist told me I had motor neuron disease.” He described how he “literally went into shock and fell on the floor”.

Fr Tony Coote was conferred with an honorary doctorate of science by UCD last December. He is pictured here with Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin and his mother Patricia. Photograph: Colm Mahady/Fennells

The decline that followed the diagnosis was rapid. “My total mobility went only three, four weeks ago,” he said. “I had two really bad falls.”

Walk

However, in the summer that followed the diagnosis, Fr Coote completed a pilgrimage, dubbed ‘Walk While You Can’ from Letterkenny to Ballydehob, raising €550,000 for motor neurone research and services.

Half of the money raised from the walk was earmarked to fund healthcare services for the 400 sufferers of MND in Ireland.

The other half of the money was to go towards a research project headed up by consultant neurologist Professor Orla Hardiman of Trinity College Dublin focused on better understanding how the disease progresses.

The walk was the subject of a documentary on RTÉ called ‘Walking the Walk’. It followed Fr Coote’s journey through Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Cork.

The programme showed how, along the way, people and communities turned out to welcome and support him.

Tributes and words of appreciation were heaped on Fr Coote along the path. “In a quirky way, I am the guest of honour at my own funeral,” he told a reporter interviewing him en route.

The diagnosis of MND was the spark that led Fr Coote to write his best-selling memoir Live While You Can. The reason for writing it was simple, according to the prologue: “I want to write the story about my life and the story of my faith, while I still can.”

Fr Coote was chaplain at UCD for almost ten years, and was conferred with an honorary doctorate of science by the college late last year.

Touched by the death of a first-year student by suicide during his time at UCD, Fr Coote launched the ‘Please Talk’ campaign, which was designed to encourage students suffering from mental anguish to reach out for help.

He also set up UCD Volunteers Overseas with Prof Frank Monaghan, a student organisation working with communities in India, Haiti, Nicaragua, Tanzania and Uganda.