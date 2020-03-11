Revd John McDowell elected Primate of All Ireland

The newly elected Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland is Rev John McDowell.

He succeeds Archbishop Richard Clarke who retired on February 2nd.

Bishop McDowell (64) was ordained in 1996 and has served as Bishop of Clogher since 2011. He was previously Rector of St Mark’s, Dundela, in East Belfast (2002-2011), Rector of Ballyrashane (1999-2002), and Curate of Antrim (1996-1999).

He has also served as an Honorary Secretary of the General Synod (2008-2011) and is currently Chairman of the Church of Ireland’s Commission for Christian Unity and Dialogue.

Speaking on his election, Bishop McDowell said: ‘I am overwhelmed by the confidence which my fellow bishops have placed in me to fill this ancient office.

“I look forward to working with them in the time to come and to serving the people of the Diocese of Armagh and the Church of Ireland in whatever way I can.” He will take up his new post on April 28th.