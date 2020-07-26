Reek Sunday: people advised to attend local Masses and not climb Croagh Patrick

Catholics have been encouraged to attend Mass in their own parishes on Sunday rather than take part in the traditional Croagh Patrick climb.

It has also been announced that the annual August novena at Knock Shrine next month has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Notwithstanding this advice some people climbed the mountain this morning although the numbers doing so were described as small.

“In other years we would be preparing for the national pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick. This year for obvious reasons we have had to cancel the pilgrimage,” said Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary.

“ I encourage those who had hoped to do so to still attend Mass, write petitions, and go to Confession in your own parishes” he said at the vigil Mass in St Mary’s Church in Westport.

The Covid-19 virus had “exploded on our world and scattered like shrapnel all over the globe,” he said.

It “had effectively shut down the whole world. The results will be far-reaching in terms of physical, psychological, emotional health and well-being as well as for the economy,” he said.

It was also “a huge challenge to our faith.” Yet it had also “brought out the best in people.”

There was the “goodness, generosity and gentleness have been expressed in neighbourliness, voluntarism and the huge sacrifices made by individuals and families.

“Our faith will not provide easy answers, yet faith will help to provide perspective which will enable us to address the challenges,” he said.

But, he warned, “we cannot and should not expect to return to where we had been prior to Covid-19.”

Last week the Reek Sunday Organising Forum, which includes the gardaí, Mayo Mountain Rescue, and St Mary’s Catholic parish in Westport strongly advised to people to stay away from Croagh Partick today.

Many volunteer stewards were cocooning and “coming to the assistance of someone who had fallen would create unnecessary public health risk, they said.”

It was also the case “that Reek Sunday fell outside the criteria laid out in the roadmap for reopening the country” and “the public health advice is clear and we absolutely abide by it,” they said.

The parish priest at Knock has announced that the National Novena to Our Lady of Knock there next month has been postponed “until perhaps later this year, depending on latest Government guidance.”

Fr Richard Gibbons said that “having discussed at length the logistics, health and safety of organising the Novena, it is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone it. After careful assessment of all aspects in line with current government guidelines, we feel that this is the right thing to do.”

The Novena takes place every year from August 14th to 22nd and attracts upwards of 150,000 pilgrims.

The Shrine has gradually reopened for Mass in recent weeks, with restricted capacity, but “even though the Shrine grounds cover over 100 acres, it would be impossible to control in a safe manner large outdoor gatherings which would undoubtedly come for the Novena,” said Fr Gibbons.

The Shrine however will remain open with daily Masses in the Basilica at 12 noon, 3pm and 7.30pm with restricted capacity and on a first-come, first-served basis. Confession will also be available.