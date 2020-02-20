Record amount of money raised in 2019 Black Santa Christmas appeal

A record € 45,000 was donated to the 2019 Black Santa Appeal last Christmas at St Ann’s Church on Dublin’s Dawson Street. Vicar of St Ann’s, Canon David Gillespie and assistant Fred Deane, backed by a team of parish volunteers, collected their largest ever amount outside the church in the days before Christmas.

The money raised has been distributed among 15 charities; The Solas Project, Protestant Aid, Diocesan Refugee Project, Alice Leahy Trust, St Vincent de Paul, Peter McVerry Trust, Focus Ireland, the Samaritans, Discovery Gospel Choir, Jack and Jill Foundation, LauraLynn Foundation, Here2Help, PACT, Dublin Street Pastors and Brabazon Trust.

Speaking on behalf of the charities at the handing over of cheques to their representatives, founder of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice Jane McKenna said she was “astounded by the kindness and generosity of all those who have helped us and thank you to St Ann’s”.

“It’s wonderful what you do for charities.”

David Webb of Protestant Aid thanked St Ann’s for their amazing generosity. “Your efforts make a real difference to people’s lives,” he said.

Canon Gillespie thanked all the charities for the work they do and all in St Ann’s who help out with the annual appeal, in particular the ever enthusiastic Fred Deane.

“To raise € 45,000 in the week before Christmas is no mean feat and in this church we should be very proud of that,” he said.