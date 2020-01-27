New bishop appointed to Catholic diocese of Achonry

The new Catholic Bishop of Achonry diocese in the west of Ireland is to be Fr Paul Dempsey (49), current parish priest of Newbridge Co Kildare. Born in Carlow town on April 20th, 1971, the family moved to Athy in Co Kildare in 1978 and he lived there until he was 18.

The youngest in his family, he has one brother and two sisters. Both his parents died in 1994. His mother Berry died from cancer in February that year and his father Tony died suddenly 12 days later.

He studied for the priesthood at the Milltown Institute in Dublin, St Patrick’s College, Carlow and All Hallows College, Dublin. He was ordained at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, in July 1997.

He has served as curate in Clane & Rathcoffey parish in Co Kildare and, seven years later, in Kildare town when he was also appointed youth director and vocations director for the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin.

While in Kildare town he began writing weekly articles for the Leinster Leader newspaper. He also began presenting a weekly religious and social affairs programme on Kildare FM radio every Sunday morning.

In 2008 Fr Dempsey secured an honours MA in theology at the Milltown Institute for his thesis on “The Contemporary Irish Catholic Church – A Church in Crisis or in Question?”

In 2009 he moved to the parish cluster of Naas, Sallins and Two-Mile-House and was there until August 2014 when he was moved to Newbridge parish and was also appointed Vicar Forane for the diocese’s north deanery, consisting of 17 parishes.

In September 2015 he was appointed parish priest of Newbridge and Administrator of Caragh and Prosperous parishes, serving approximately 32,000 parishioners. His new diocese, Achonry – taking in 23 parishes in Mayo, Sligo, and Roscommon – has a Catholic population of 34,826 announced of his appointment to Achonry was made at 11 am Mass in St Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghderreen, Co Roscommon. It was concelebrated by the papal nuncio Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Fr Dempsey, Fr Dermot Meehan, current administrator of the diocese.