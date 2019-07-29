Mosque in Galway vandalised in early morning attack

Members of Galway’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community say they are feeling terrified following an attack in the early hours of Monday morning on the city’s Maryam mosque.

The mosque, which is located on the Monivea Road on the outskirts of Galway city, was “badly and severely vandalised” late on Sunday night, according to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Ireland.

A statement from the association said locks and windows were broken during the attack and security camera equipment was stolen from inside the building. No one was harmed during the incident.

This is the second time the mosque has been vandalised since it opened in 2014 with the first attack in 2017.

Dr M A Malik, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Ireland, said the local Muslim community was feeling terrified following the incident. He added that the mosque’s Imam, Ibrahim Noonan, had been receiving threats in the post in recent weeks.

Dr Malik says he believes those responsible for the attack and threats represent “a small faction of intolerant people who cannot be accepting of other groups”. “They are a small group of radicalised people,” he told The Irish Times. “It also shows that radicalisation is not only limited to one group, that radicals can be found in any community.”

Dr Malik said the message of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community was “love for all, hatred for none” and that the doors of the mosque remain open to everyone.” We invite local communities to visit our place of worships, have food with us and spend time with us. We are a very well integrated community and it’s terrible after all our efforts that we are still victimised like this. We believe in peace and tolerance and have been working very hard to spread this message.”

A Garda spokesman said they are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ballybaan, Co Galway in the early hours of Monday morning on July 29th where “a considerable amount of criminal damage was caused to the premises”. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in 1889, the Ahmadiyya faith has up to 200 million worshippers in 200 countries, mainly in several African states, Pakistan and Indonesia, with up to 30,000 in Britain and 15,000 in north America.

The community believes in non-violence and tolerance of other faiths, separation of religion and state, and “jihad” or “struggle” by the “pen rather than by the sword”. There are an estimated 500 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Ireland, including almost 200 in Galway city and county.

There were a total of 63,443 Muslims living in Ireland in 2016 during the latest national census.