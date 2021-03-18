Mary McAleese dismayed at Vatican ban on same-sex blessings

Former president Mary McAleese has described the Vatican document banning same-sex blessings, published on Monday, as “withering”.

Ms McAleese criticised Pope Francis, who approved it, as a would-be “populist Pope” who behind his desk “toes the old hard line”.

His “chummy words to the press often quite reasonably raise hopes of church reform which are subsequently almost invariably dashed by firm restatements of unchanged church teaching”.

She has also written to Ireland’s Catholic bishops requesting that they challenge language concerning gay people used in the Vatican document published by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

On Monday the CDF document said it was “not licit” for Catholic priests to give blessings to same-sex couples as it was “necessary that what is blessed be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express grace , according to the designs of God inscribed in creation, and fully revealed by Christ the Lord”.

It said “the Church does not have, and cannot have, the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex”.

Ms McAleese recalled how, responding to a journalist’s question about gay Catholics in 2013, Pope Francis responded: “Who am I to judge?”

She continued: “With those five little words Francis was instantly deemed to have rebranded the Catholic Church from judgmental to merciful. He avoided using the cruel words of church teaching on homosexuality and homosexual acts like ‘objectively disordered’ or ‘intrinsically evil’.”

More recently, she said, the Pope “even seemed to support same-sex civil partnerships. But appearances can be deceptive and words can raise expectations, only to disappoint. That is specially true of this Pope whose chummy words to the press often quite reasonably raise hopes of church reform which are subsequently almost invariably dashed by firm restatements of unchanged Church teaching.”

She recalled how, encouraged by Pope Francis’s spoken words, “some cardinals, bishops and priests have been confidently offering blessings to Catholic couples who have entered same-sex civil marriages. It is impossible to imagine the spiritual comfort, the hope and sense of inclusion this has provoked.”

Judgmental statements

It led to what she described as “this week’s withering response from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on the question whether the church can offer such blessings. The answer is not simply an emphatic and disappointing No. It is a litany of judgmental statements wrapped in syrupy language which asks gay Catholics to ‘recognise the genuine nearness of the Church’ and asks them to receive its teachings with ‘openness’. ”

She asked how likely was that “when the same document tells them that any blessing which ‘tends to recognise their union’ is ‘illicit’, for it would ‘approve and encourage a choice and a way of life that cannot be recognised as objectively ordered to the revealed plans of God’?”

Or which adds that “God ‘does not and cannot bless sin’. Same-sex marriages cannot ‘be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express grace, according to the designs of God inscribed in creation, and fully revealed by Christ the Lord’.”

She concluded: “Pope Francis gave his assent to this document, firmly answering his own question, ‘who am I to judge?’. When he is on a plane shooting the breeze with journalists he is the populist Pope who is trumpeted as the Great Reformer, a label he seems to relish. Behind his desk he is the Pope who toes the old hard line.”

In Belgium Bishop of Antwerp Johan Bonny said Monday’s Vatican statement made him feel “shame for my church”. Writing in the De Standaard newspaper, he continued: “Intellectually, this does not even reach the level of high school. These kind of arguments, the logic, you see right through it. These days, you don’t convince anyone that way.”