Man (46) rescued from Croagh Patrick as thousands climb for Reek Sunday

Mountain rescue workers on Croagh Patrick have had a busy morning this Reek Sunday, with four people being treated so far.

Thousands of people scale the Co Mayo mountain every year for the Reek Sunday pilgrimage, which takes place on the last Sunday of July.

Recent fine weather is expected to boost numbers this year, with Mayo Mountain Rescue saying it had already treated four people by 11.30am.

Those included a 71-year-old woman who was dehydrated, a 64-year-old woman who felt unwell, a 46-year-old man who was evacuated by Air Corps helicopter to hospital for chest pain and a 54-year-old man with an ankle injury.

Mayo Mountain Rescue is co-ordinating the rescue efforts from its base at the back of the mountain.

A team of rescue personnel from Ireland and the UK have been in place on Croagh Patrick overnight.

They are operating out of a medical tent that was transported onto the mountain by an Air Corps helicopter on Saturday.

Last year on Reek Sunday a total of 13 people were given medical assistance, including a 10-year-old boy who suffered head and wrist injuries and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, said mass on the summit and spoke about the current challenges facing the Catholic Church and how they compare to the “rugged, jagged edges of the slopes of Croagh Patrick”.

“Today the Church in Ireland is called to return, for the umpteenth time in the repeated ebb and flow of its long history, to penance and prayer,” he said.

“Could it be that we yet have our best work to do? And that this work will be done by a small, socially and politically peripheral and poorer Church?” he asked.