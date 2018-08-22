‘It takes guts to say you’re a young person who goes to Mass’

Maria O’Sullivan was one of the younger faces among the crowd at the opening day of the World Meeting of Families festival in the RDS on Wednesday.

Maria, a 20-year-old student from Dublin, said the Catholic festival was a chance to “meet up with other people who still share the faith”. The event was an opportunity to see “the good quality in the church, because there’s a lot of negativity going around,” she said. “Pope Francis is coming and that’s pretty cool,” she added.

“It kind of takes a bit of guts sometimes to say you’re a young person who still goes to mass”, she said. People in her generation can be taken aback when she tells them she is a practising Catholic, she said.

“I kind of am quite reserved in college and school and stuff, a lot of people go on about the bad side of the church, and that’s fine, that’s understandable,” she said.

‘Backward thinking’

“You are reserved in saying you’re Catholic, because there is a perception that you’re old and you’re just following your parent’s wishes, and you are backward thinking,” she said.

The church festival includes speakers, panel talks, workshops, and will culminate in an open-air mass celebrated by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park on Sunday.

Sister Lucyna Wisniowska, a member of the missionary sisters of St Peter Claver, is originally from Poland but has lived in Terenure, south Dublin, for nine years.

She had been looking forward to the event; “we were preparing with the novena of prayers for the good weather,” she said. The prayers had not kept the rain at bay on Wednesday, which was okay she said, as “there are many people from outside [Ireland] so they have to experience Irish weather.”

A large portion of the crowd came from abroad, including one young couple from Lithuania, Jurate and Benediktas Rimeika.

The pair flew into Dublin on Sunday, and will stay until Friday. “We came this morning at 10 o’clock, we are looking around at what is happening,” Benediktas said. There was a “very good atmosphere” his partner Jurate said.

Noreen Lynch, was a professional working in Dublin who had volunteered to help at the event. “I am going to be involved as a volunteer later in the week, so I’m just around today getting a sense of it,” she said.

Difficult experience

Irish Catholics attending the festival were “very conscious” of respecting people who would find the event, and the papal visit, a difficult experience, she said.

“I would say I’m a practising Catholic, it matters to me. It doesn’t mean I think the institution, the system, is great,” she said. “I would stand with people like Marie Collins and Mary McAleese who would be saying ‘we are better than this’,” she said.

Former bishop of Limerick Donal Murray attended the opening day of the festival, and said there was a “great buzz” about the RDS.

Murray resigned in 2009 following criticism of his handling of child sex abuse allegations in the Murphy commission report, which examined the Dublin archdiocese.

“It’s great to see the world wide dimension, we can get very caught up in our own neck of the woods, as if our problems are unique,” he said.