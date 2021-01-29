Irish man (40) dies after becoming ill on Mount Kenya

An Irish man has died after becoming ill while climbing a mountain in Kenya.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said the 40-year-old Irish national developed breathing issues at a stopover hut while climbing Mount Kenya.

In a statement, the service said the incident occurred at 6am on Thursday. It was reported to a search and rescue team which evacuated the man to Mackinder’s Camp. From there he was then airlifted to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He had been at Mount Kenya National Park since Monday.

The service offered sincere condolences to the family of the climber.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.