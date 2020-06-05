Irish epitath: CofE Bishop ‘deeply saddened’ when people’s identity hurt

The Bishop of Coventry has said he is “deeply saddened” after a decision to block an Irish language epitaph on a pensioner’s headstone due to political “passions” was criticised.

The Church of England said the ruling, which prevented the family of Margaret Keane (73) from inscribing the words “In ár gcroíthe go deo”, translating to “in our hearts forever”, did not reflect its national policy.

The chancellor of the Consistory Court in the Diocese of Coventry, Stephen Eyre QC, ruled that the Irish phrase “must be accompanied by a translation which can be in a smaller font size”.

Mrs Keane’s family had sought permission for an inscription on her grave in the grounds of St Giles Church in Exhall.

Since the ruling, the Bishop of Coventry Christopher Cocksworth said he was “deeply saddened whenever people’s identity is hurt or offended”.

“I rejoice in the life of this great city with all its linguistic, ethnic, religious and racial richness. And I rejoice in the Irish community of Coventry in all its forms and for the life that has flowed into the city through its people and which continues to flourish today,” he said.

He said he would make sure the family is made aware of its “legal rights according to the procedures of the Consistory Court”.

Mrs Keane’s family have appealed against the decision.

Irish-born comedian Dara Ó Briain described the decision as “deeply stupid”.

“The judgment is that an imaginary person, at some time in the future, might see ‘You live on in our Hearts’, written in Irish, not understand it, but just presume it must be political, since it’s Irish and then...what?... feel uncomfortable? Unsettled?” he said on Twitter.

“So the family don’t get to give the tribute they want to their beloved mother because we apparently have to protect the feelings of some imaginary idiot in the future who can’t imagine the Irish language can carry any human emotions other than ‘Tiocfaidh ár Lá’.”

In the judgment, Mr Eyre ruled said the inscription would be “ incomprehensible to almost all its readers” and that there was “a risk of it being misunderstood”.

“Given the passions and feelings connected with the use of Irish Gaelic there is a sad risk that the phrase would be regarded as some form of slogan or that its inclusion without translation would of itself be seen as a political statement.”

A spokeswoman for the Church of England said the decision “does not reflect any national Church of England policy”.- PA