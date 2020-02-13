Ireland facing spiritual ‘famine’ because of lack of priests, says priest

Ireland is facing into a spiritual “famine” because it is running out of priests, a Catholic cleric has said.

Fr Paddy Byrne, parish priest of Abbeyliex and Raheen in Co Laois, said he was “taken aback” and “disappointed” by Pope Francis’ refusal to approve the ordination of married men to address a priest shortage in the Amazon.

In an eagerly awaited apostolic exhortation, Beloved Amazon, the pope did not refer to recommendations by Amazonian bishops to consider the ordination of married men and women deacons.

Instead, the pontiff urged bishops to pray for more priestly vocations and send missionaries to the region.

Fr Byrne said “about 85 per cent” of priests in Ireland shared his sense of disappointment over the u-turn on softening celibacy rules.

“We are not far away from the reality of what is being felt by the people of the Amazon region,” he said.

“They are hungry for the Eucharist and a now a self imposed famine is being put upon them.”

The vast majority of villages in the Amazon are unable to celebrate Mass every week because of the shortage of priests. Some villages see a priest just once a year, it is estimated.

Last year a synod of 184 bishops on the future of the church in the Amazon concluded “respected” older, married men should be allowed to become priests.

Fr Byrne said there are “probably more bishops in Ireland at the moment than there are young men in formation for priesthood.”

“So if we don’t change we are facing the exact same (as the Amazon),” he told RTÉ Radio One.