Gardaí set up near church where priest saying Mass in breach of Covid-19 rules

Garda checkpoints have been erected close to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Mullahoran, Co Cavan for Sunday Mass.

Fr PJ Hughes, the parish priest, is saying Mass in defiance of the Covid-19 regulations.

He has already been fined €500 for hosting an illegal gathering, but he said he would not pay it.

Fr Hughes said he had asked for “right-wing groups” to stay away from his Mass.

He said he had considered rescheduling the Mass if outsiders turned up at it.

Churches have opened in Northern Ireland for religious services this weekend.

Fr Hughes said it was a “disgrace” that gardaí were stopping locals going to Mass and called it an act of “sectarianism”. He said people were being persecuted for their beliefs while churches in the North were open again and churches in the US were allowed to be half-full.