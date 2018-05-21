Former trade union leader David Begg opposes repealing Eighth

Fomer general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions David Begg has said he “cannot in conscience vote to repeal the Eight Amendment” knowing “what the inevitable consequences will be.”

Some people “say that the Constitution is not the place to deal with a matter as sensitive as abortion. I disagree. This is so fundamental to our values as a people that it is entirely appropriate to our Constitution,” he said.

He insisted however that he was “not an absolutist in this matter”. He would support change in the Eighth Amendment to deal with such as rape, fatal foetal abnormality, and “to remove any ambiguity about saving the life of the mother as a priority”.

Backed up by legislation “as was intended in 1983, and a model of social protection to obviate the socio-economic need for abortion,” these instances could be dealt with, he said.

Writing in the Dominican publication Doctrine and Life, he drew attention to a conclusion of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment that “what became clear during evidence is that the majority of terminations are for socio-economic reasons that are unrelated to foetal abnormality or to rape.”

This, he said, was “ a profound finding because it means that, in the majority of cases, abortion is not the only remedy available to our country. We could, for example, agree to increase overall levels of taxation and public expenditure in order to provide the supports and services that would rescue parents from the desperation caused by an unwanted pregnancy.

“For sure this would be a radical change for a country accustomed to relatively low taxation – the overall level of taxation is about 10 per cent less than the average of the EU 15 – but it is an option nonetheless.”

The Oireachtas Committee’s “recommended termination of pregnancy with no restrictions with a gestational limit of 12 weeks. This is an arbitrary choice except insofar as it links in with the first trimester,” he said.

The recommendation was made arising from concerns about “verification of a rape, and that there is a need to avoid further traumatisation of a victim that would arise if some form of verification was required. This is an entirely reasonable concern,” he said.

But, the former trustee at The Irish Times asked: “would it not be effective to have recourse, immediately after the rape, to the ‘Morning After’ pill or to other procedures that ensure pregnancy will not occur?”

More generally he said that “unfortunately, there is no agreement in medicine, philosophy or theology as to when human life begins. The case for conception as the starting point is indeed the official position as set out in the Catechism of the Catholic Church and it has the advantage of not being arbitrary or difficult to judge, as an egg is either fertilised or not.

“At this point the fertilised egg contains the full genetic code of the human body, but then so do all the cells of the body, so it is not an entirely persuasive definition.”

The question of “ensoulment”, which is “the moment body and soul are joined, goes back to Thomas Aquinas, Augustine, Aristotle and Plato. So when does a foetus become a person? We simply do not know for certain.

“Nevertheless, as a grandparent who has seen the seven-week scans for eight grandchildren, I know intuitively that life begins much earlier than the end of the first trimester. A heartbeat can be detected after eight or nine weeks gestation,” he said.