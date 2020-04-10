Easter ‘a challenge’ for Catholic communities, says priest

Fr Ned Hasset has been the parish priest of Abbeyside, Ballinroad and Garranbane in Co Waterford for more than six years but never before has he experienced an Easter like this one.

He still connects with the locals from his area through webstreamed Masses, or socially-distant conversations but “it’s a challenge”, he says.

“On a personal level, it was almost less pressure not having to prepare homilies but after a few days you really miss connecting to people. Not being able to connect is the biggest thing,” Fr Hasset says.

“I’m not a social media person, it was a new thing for me. But I learned that it was important for connecting with people.”

He says that, despite the uncertain times, the spirit of Easter is still being shown by communities.

“At a popular or surface level, it seems churlish to refer to liturgical events in the midst of medical chaos and widespread fear of imminent death, with the numbers of daily Covid-19 fatalities and diagnoses on everyone’s lips. Now more than ever, Easter is no mere festival or holiday,” he says.

“We’re seeing it through people’s goodness. People are supporting each other, they are going that extra mile, and they have more time to reflect. Goodness is just being expressed in people’s lives.”

While out on his daily walk around his local area, Fr Hasset says he has encountered members of his parish, whom he describes as aware and accepting.

“As I walked out for my essential exercise, a cyclist with his back to me suddenly stopped on the narrow footpath, blocking my way. Turning to face me: ‘What is going to happen to Confirmation?’ Hesitating, reversing to regain the social distance, I spluttered: ‘I don’t know’.”

“‘And what about her Communion?’ as he nodded to his daughter. Again: ‘I don’t know. Bishop [Alphonsus] Cullinan wrote to schools the day they closed saying Parish Priests would celebrate Confirmation on 31st May, Pentecost. But now nobody knows’.”

On another occasion, he met a 92-year-old woman last week who, he says, “knows she is dying”.

“You have to be prepared, Father. I’m prepared,” she said to him, and in the next breath she added: “Isn’t it terrible all those poor people dying… 23 today. I pray for them.”