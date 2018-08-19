Diarmuid Martin: ‘Not enough just to say sorry’ for clerical abuse

Structures in the Church that permit or facilitate abuse must be broken down “and broken down forever everywhere,” the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said. “It is not enough just to say sorry”.

Speaking in the Pro Cathedral this morning he said that “in just one week, we will be well into the short but intense visit to Ireland of Pope Francis.

“A short yet intense visit but also one with widespread expectation and joy and enthusiasm, while on the other hand a visit marked many anxieties about our Catholic Church in Ireland and wider afield and about the future of the Church.”

He hoped “that we will all listen to what Pope Francis says, discuss it, but avoid poisonous murmuring which can only undermine what we all wish to attain.” He hoped Pope Francis would “speak frankly about our past but also about our future. We need a Church with confidence: not the confidence of popularity or arrogance but the confidence that comes from men and women captivated by the message of Jesus.”

‘My hope is that he will speak frankly’

But he asked “what can Pope Francis say or do in a visit that will last little more than thirty-six hours. He is not going to be able to provide all the answers to the questions that people ask. My hope is that he will speak kindly but also speak frankly. The recent history of the Church in Ireland had its moments of real darkness.”

Archbishop Martin said “the scandals of abuse in the Church have produced a deep-seated resentment among believers. It is not just anger over the horror of abuse, but an anger at the role of Church leadership in compounding the suffering of so many in institutions for children, for unmarried mothers and for vulnerable women.

“These were people who found themselves placed in the care the Church to be loved and respected but who so often encountered extraordinary harshness. What is worse, they were in the main poor and vulnerable people, those who should above all have been the privileged recipients of what the love and care of Jesus Christ mean. I keep asking myself what it was in Irish Catholicism that led to such a level of harshness.”

He continued that “when you add up all the categories of victims,you can see that the number was immense. We still only know the identity of some. It is not something that belongs to the past but a hurt that survivors and those close to them carry in their hearts every day of their lives.

“The anger is not just about abuse but also about a Church that was authoritarian harsh, autocratic and self-protecting. Rather than bringing the liberating message of the love of God, it imposed a world of rules to such an extent that it lacked respect for the personal life of many and especially of women.

“We experienced a Church that felt that it knew all the answers. We experienced a Church that failed to form mature consciences and help men and women grow in discerning a mature faith. Faith requires rules and norms but there are also occasions where empty rules alienate from Jesus himself.”

‘Encourage and support families’

The Archbishop emphasised however that “there were and are so many examples of how the love of God is witnessed in the lives of good priests and men and women in religious life who never sought publicity or anything for themselves.

“The light and goodness and the humility of their lives shone out and inspired and they are remembered with affection. They too suffered through the abuse of others.

“We also have great families whose generosity and fidelity, very often unrecognised, enrich society.”

The World Meeting of Families “must be an occasion to encourage and support families in their role in the home, in the Church and in society,” he said.

Archbishop Martin concluded “As we prepare for the visit of Pope Francis, let us pray then for the Irish Church of the future. Let us pray for those who still suffer the effects of abuse.

“Let us pray for the lonely, the abandoned, those without hope. Let us pray for those who are without a home. Let us pray for those who are hurt because the Church does not adequately recognise their dignity. Let us pray for all families.”