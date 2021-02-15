Deadline nears for requests to remove details from mother and baby commission records

People who gave evidence to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes’s confidential committee have until the end of this month to contact the commission if they wish to have personal details removed from documents it must present to Government.

A total of 549 people appeared before the committee following an advertising campaign for the commission’s work in national and local newspapers and on local radio in June and July 2015, repeated in June 2016. Information was also provided to Irish organisations in the UK and the US.

Some who appeared before the committee “were particularly concerned about maintaining confidentiality and specifically asked that their names not be known outside the confidential committee. As is clear from the report, many witnesses had never discussed their experiences with any other person; this included witnesses who had not told family members such as their husbands and/or their other (now adult) children,” the commission’s final report said.

All who gave evidence to the committee were given a leaflet that explained that they “would be heard in private”, “in a sympathetic atmosphere by experienced people”, and what they said would “not be open to challenge”.

They were sent an application form which “asked for basic information about the person such as name, date of birth, contact details, the institution(s) in which they were resident, the years in which they were resident, how they wished to be contacted by the commission (phone, email, post) and whether or not they wished to be accompanied at the hearing”, the commission’s final report said.

The committee “made clear that all this information would be dealt with on a strictly confidential basis”, it added.

Data protection

Participants were also “asked for permission to record their evidence on the clear understanding that the recordings would be used only as an aide-memoire for the researcher when compiling the report and would then be destroyed”, the commission’s report said. This was for data protection reasons and to underline assurances of confidentiality.

Information “gathered in this way was used to compile the confidential committee report. This report is a compilation of what the witnesses told the confidential committee. It is expressed largely in the words used by the individual themselves,” the commission report said.

It is understood this “aide-memoire” method, with subsequent destruction, was also employed in preparing the recently published report on mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland and, also, the report there of its Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry published in 2017.

An electronic repository of information was also prepared from evidence by people who appeared before the confidential committee. The commission proposes “to redact the names and other identifying information before submitting this repository as part of the commission’s archives to the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth”, the commission’s report said.

A notice on the commission website since last October has asked people who appeared before the confidential committee to contact the commission “if they want their name and other identifying information included in the records [including the archives] which the commission must now transfer to the Department [of Children]”. Details are available at http://www.mbhcoi.ie/

The commission is to wind up on February 28th.

Access

A majority of witnesses before the confidential committee were seen at the commission offices in Dublin, while others were seen in Birmingham, Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, London, Manchester, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

People who had difficulties travelling were seen in their homes, while others were met in disability accessible premises, with some hearings taking place electronically, mainly for people in the US.

The commission report said it had no doubt witnesses at the committee “recounted their experiences as honestly as possible. However, the commission does have concerns about the contamination of some evidence. A number of witnesses gave evidence that was clearly incorrect. This contamination probably occurred because of meetings with other residents and inaccurate media coverage.”