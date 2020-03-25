Coronavirus: Archbishop to consecrate people of Ireland

Primate of all Ireland Eamon Martin will consecrate the people of Ireland to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for strength and protection during the coronavirus pandemic today.

People are invited to join the consecration, which will take place at noon on Wednesday, in a moment of prayer with their families or as individuals.

Bishops and priests will lead the consecration from their homes, cathedrals and churches across the country, a statement from the Irish Bishops’ Conference said.

The faithful are invited to join their local priest or bishop from their home, via webcam, to prayerfully participate in this Act of Consecration during these “unprecedented and worrying days for us all”.

The consecration also coincides with Pope Francis’ invitation to people all over the world in praying the Our Father.

Archbishop Martin said that the Catholic Church is “committed to offering prayer, solidarity and compassion in our society”.

“Social distancing cannot be allowed to create social isolation and, through prayer, as Pope Francis said on Sunday, we can overcome: ‘In these trying days, while humanity trembles due to the thread of the pandemic, I would like to propose to all Christians that together we lift our voices towards Heaven,’” the archbishop said.

“In an act of profound prayer, solidarity and compassion, through our prayers, let us join in spiritual communion with Our Lord, Our Blessed Mother, Pope Francis and with each other,” he added.