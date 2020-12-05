Church services

Week beginning Saturday, December 5th, 2020

 

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SECOND SUNDAY OF ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Preacher: The Revd A.H.N. McKinley, M.A., Treasurer. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral livestream only SUNG MATINS at 9.00 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Thursday. Our other weekday evening services this week will remain online. Full details may be found on https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/music-lists/. Please note that due to strict protocols in place, we can only admit limited numbers at present. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church Bray Sunday 6th December 11am Holy Communion. Up to 50 people may attend in Church, or you can watch the live stream, or view a recording later at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 6th December - Advent 2: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. We are taking appropriate precautions to make our worship as safe as possible. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Our services can be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church,21 Herbert Park,,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am.Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm.Reading Room,15 Sth Gt Georges St ,Dublin 2. Open 11am-3pm,Tues,Thurs,Frid.Tel 01-6793524.All are Welcome.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.