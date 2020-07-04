Church services

Week beginning Saturday, July 4th, 2020

 

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland Saint Patrick’s Cathedral will re-open for worship on 5 July, please see the cathedrals website for further details. You may also join us in worship online at www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream. FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 SAID EUCHARIST. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Byrd: Mass for three voices, Batten: O sing joyfully, Byrd: Ave Verum Corpus, Preacher: Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Plainsong, Wood in G, Psalm: 29, Wood: Jesu the very thought of thee. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Return to In-Church Worship - Sunday 5th July, 10am Short Said Service. 11am Live Stream Holy Communion from our Epiphany Chapel.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 5th July - 4th Sunday after Trinity Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. As we return to public worship there will be special arrangements to maintain public health guidance. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Our Sunday Services can be accessed online at: www.dlmc.org/service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.