Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland Saint Patrick’s Cathedral will re-open for worship on 5 July, please see the cathedrals website for further details. You may also join us in worship online at www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream. FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 SAID EUCHARIST. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Byrd: Mass for three voices, Batten: O sing joyfully, Byrd: Ave Verum Corpus, Preacher: Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Plainsong, Wood in G, Psalm: 29, Wood: Jesu the very thought of thee. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Return to In-Church Worship - Sunday 5th July, 10am Short Said Service. 11am Live Stream Holy Communion from our Epiphany Chapel.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 5th July - 4th Sunday after Trinity Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. As we return to public worship there will be special arrangements to maintain public health guidance. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Our Sunday Services can be accessed online at: www.dlmc.org/service