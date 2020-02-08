Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland --Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City --Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm. Weekday services at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St Finn Barre’s) Sunday Services are at 8am (Said Eucharist), 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 10am (Morning Prayer) and 12 noon (The Eucharist). Evening Prayer is at 5:15pm from Tuesday to Thursday and on Friday there is a Coral Evensong at 6:15pm. The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday and outside of service times on Sundays. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Cahoral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The cathedral is widely recognised locally, nationally and internationally for its active promotion of ecumenical and bridge-building activities. This role is reflected in the regard in which the building is held as a religious venue, which is acceptable to all sections of the community. The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Downpatrick -Down Cathedral -Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information

Enniskillen -St Macartin’s Cathedral --Services are at 9am (Holy Communion) 11am (Holy Communion on first and third Sundays, Morning Prayer on second and fifth Sundays, and Morning Prayer/Family Service on fourth Sundays). Evening service at 7pm (Evening Prayer on first, second third Sundays and Holy Communion on fourth Sundays and a Celebration of Wholeness and Healing on fifth Sundays). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. Visitors are welcome outside of service times, and admission is free -you will be most welcome. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edan’s Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Sumsion, Sumsion in G, Psalm:46 vv1-7, Elgar: O hearken thou, Preacher: The Revd. P.A. Harvey, M.A. Carney, Prebendary of Stagonil. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Sumsion, Sumsion in G, Psalm:47, Stanford: A song of Wisdom, Preacher: The Revd. P.A. Harvey, M.A. Carney, Prebendary of Stagonil. 16.30 SEIRBHS NA NNA said in the Lady Chapel. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11am and 7:30pm. We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This is a new initiative that has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join them for coffee at 7:15pm with the church service starting at 7.30pm.You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin -Eucharistic Service is at 9am and 10am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Bangor Parish Church Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday 9th February 2020 8.30am Holy Communion ; 11am Holy Communion 2; 3pm Confirmation Service.

Church of St John the Baptist is located at Seafield Road, West, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sunday 12th January at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Morning Prayer) and Sunday Club in the Parish Centre. Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. All are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after 10:30am services. Revd Lesley Robinson. Visit: clontarf.dublin.anglican.org/

Church of St John the Evangelist -Sunday Service is at 11:30am and all are welcome. We are located at Coolock, Dublin 5, between the Oscar Traynor Road and Malahide Road; next to the Odeon Cinema. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Morning Prayer -St Mary’s Carrigaline. 7pm-Choral Evensong- St John’s Monkstown. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Septuagesima: 11.30 All-age Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Septuagesima: NO SERVICE. See Finglas.

Howth, Co Dublin (St Mary’s Parish) Sundays at 9:30am (Morning Prayer) and 11am (Holy Communion). Family Service at 11am on 2nd Sunday of each month and Family Communion Service at 11am on 4th Sunday -this service has a Sunday Special group for young children during school term time. Midweek Service on Wednesdays at 10:30am. We look forward to seeing you, Canon Kevin Brew (Rector). Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin we are an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. We aim to make worship, learning from the Bible, mission and being open to the Holy Spirit, a priority in our life together. Services are on Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (All Age Service). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen, Rector

Killarney (St Marys -Church of the Sloes) 11am at Kenmare Place, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Family Service is on the first Sunday of the month, and Parish Communion on all other Sundays.. All are Welcome. Visit: http://churchofthesloes.ie/

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer.

Santry (St Pappan) Septuagesima: NO SERVICE. See Finglas.

St James Church, Crinken, Bray, Co Wicklow -Morning Worship at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We aspire to be a blessing to the community in which we live, and we hope to grow as followers of Jesus. We are located on the old Dublin Road half way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit: www.crinken.ie

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 09.00 Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. *Sunday Club. 11.30 a.m., Healer Prayer Union. 7.00 p.m., A Late Evening Office.

PRESBYTERIAN

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 a m.Reverend Andrew Gill.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Christ Church, Sandymount -United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10.30am led by Mr. Theo Douglas. Visitors are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service in the Church hall.

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist. 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

METHODIST

Belfast Central Mission, Sandy Row Sunday Service at 11am -Rev J Parke. For further information, visit: belfastcentralmission.org or our Facebook page: facebook.com/SandyRowMethodistChurch

Christ Church, Sandymount -United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Dublin Central Mission, Abbey Street Sunday Service at 11am and weekly healing services at 1:05pm on Wednesdays. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. All Welcome. For further details www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church Services at 10am (Worship Service) and 11.30am (Contemporary Service). There is one service at 11am on the first Sunday of the month. All are welcome, Rev. Stephen Taylor. For more information, visit dundrummethodist.com

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 11.00am Morning Worship, Rev katherine Kehoe

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist. 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Monaghan Methodist Church Rev Rowan Zeelie. 10:30am on 1st and 3rd Sundays and at 11:30am on 5th Sunday (United Service Augher, Aughnacloy, Ballynanny Monaghan rotating venue. Contact 087 2787 517 or 048 8676 2639 for details.

Sutton Methodist Church, Dublin 10am at corner of Howth Road and Church Road, Sutton, Dublin 13. Service of Worship and Sunday school. We warmly invite you to join with our Church family as we meet together on Sunday mornings to worship and praise God for all He has done for us. Please stay after the service for a cup of tea/coffee and fellowship. Revd David Nixon. Visit: www.irishmethodist.org/suttonmethodist

BAPTIST

The Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Castlebar, Co Mayo -we meet at Anchor House, 9 Humbert Mall in the centre of Castlebar. Sunday Service is at 11am, and Bible study is at 7:30pm on Thursdays. There is also an after-school Bible Club for children on Tuesdays from 4-5pm. Pastor Stephen Childs. All Welcome. Visit www.calvarychurchcastlebar.ie

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo meets in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. Pastor David Murphy. All Welcome.