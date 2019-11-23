Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland --Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cathedral Church of St Canice, Kilkenny City Sunday Eucharist at 8am and Sunday Service at 11:30am. Wednesday Eucharist at 10:30am on 1st Wednesday of each month with the Mothers Union. The cathedral is open to visitors from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday and from 2pm to 5pm on Sundays. For further information, visit: www.stcanicescathedral.ie -Very Revd David McDonnell, Dean

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT --Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm. Weekday services at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Downpatrick -Down Cathedral Sunday before Advent. Sunday Service at 11:30am (with Holy Communion). Thursday at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral from Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is, first and foremost, a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information

Enniskillen -St Macartin’s Cathedral --Sunday before Advent. Services are at 9am (Holy Communion) 11am (Holy Communion on first and third Sundays, Morning Prayer on second and fifth Sundays, and Morning Prayer/Family Service on fourth Sundays). Evening service at 7pm (Evening Prayer on first, second third Sundays and Holy Communion on fourth Sundays and a Celebration of Wholeness and Healing on fifth Sundays). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. Visitors are welcome outside of service times, and admission is free -you will be most welcome. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edan’s Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE KINGSHIP OF CHRIST - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by Cathedral Choir (Schola and Mens voices) Byrd: Mass for three voices, Gradual: Benedictus (plainsong), Byrd: Ave Verum, Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.St.A. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun; and Visitor. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by Cathedral Choir (Schola and Mens voices) Jonathan Swift Commemoration - Responses: Ayleward, Weelkes: The Sixth Service, Psalm: 119 vv33-40, Gibbons: O God, the King of glory, Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.St.A. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun; and Visitor. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday to Friday. EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Thursday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11am and 7:30pm. We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This is a new initiative that has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join them for coffee at 7:15pm with the church service starting at 7.30pm.You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin -Eucharistic Service is at 9am and 10am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion; Celebrant: Bishop Michael Burrows) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion; Celebrant: Bishop Michael Burrows)

Bangor Parish Church Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. Rector, Nigel Parker. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday 24th November 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2. ***Classics by Candlelight returns for its tenth year on Sunday 1st December at 7pm. An hour of wonderful music for string quartet will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies, which are included in the price of the ticket. (Alcohol-free hot punch means that drivers need not miss out) The musicians all play with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available from The Travel Boutique and Fleurtique in Bray or from the Parish Office 286 2968 ***

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communon Service 2. 1030am - Family Service. Thursday 28th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Church of St John the Baptist is located at Seafield Road, West, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Sunday 17th November at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Morning Prayer). Sunday Club in the Parish Centre. Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. All are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Revd Lesley Robinson. Visit; http://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org/

Church of St John the Evangelist --Sunday Service is at 11:30am and all are welcome. We are located at Coolock, Dublin 5, between the Oscar Traynor Road and Malahide Road; next to the Odeon Cinema. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion- St Johns Monkstown. 11am-All Age Service- St Marys Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Enniscorthy (St Marys Church) 11:30am with Holy Communion. Church Street, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Rector: Rev. Nicola Halford

Finglas (St Canice) Christ the King: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Christ the King: 11.30 Eucharist

Howth, Co Dublin (St Marys’ Parish) Sundays at 9:30am (Morning Prayer) and 11am (Holy Communion). Family Service at 11am on 2nd Sunday of each month and Family Communion Service at 11am on 4th Sunday -this service has a Sunday Special group for young children during school term time. Midweek Service on Wednesdays at 10:30am. We look forward to seeing you, Canon Kevin Brew (Rector). Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin --we are an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. We aim to make worship, learning from the Bible, mission and being open to the Holy Spirit, a priority in our life together. Services are on Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (All Age Service). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen, Rector

Killarney (St Marys -Church of the Sloes) 11am at Kenmare Place, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Family Service is on 1st Sunday, and Parish Communion on all other Sundays.. All are Welcome. Visit: http://churchofthesloes.ie/

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Santry (St Pappan) Christ the King: 10.00 Morning Prayer

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) During works, access is through the OPW Visitor Centre.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist (every Sunday, with exceptions). Sunday 15 December Carol Service, and mince pies.

St James Church, Crinken, Bray, Co Wicklow -Morning Worship at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We aspire to be a blessing to the community in which we live, and we hope to grow as followers of Jesus. We are located on the old Dublin Road half way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit: www.crinken.ie

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 24th November: Christ the King: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 27th November: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 09.00 Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 Holy Communion, 19.30 The Bible Course (in Parish Centre)

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. *Sunday Club. 7.00 p.m., A Service of Healing and Wholeness.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Belfast - May Street Presbyterian Church -Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Bray (St Andrews) 11:30am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Reverend Andrew Gill

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin -Sunday at 9:30am (Sacrament of Holy Communion) and 11am (Morning Worship). Rev. Purvis Campbell. Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Christ Church, Sandymount -United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk or contact the Rev. Colin Anderson (Vacancy Convener) at candersonpresbyterianireland.org

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin -Sunday Service is at 11am; with a programme for children during the service. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie or our Facebook page

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church Sunday 24th November at 11am (with creche available from 10:40am). We are located at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome, Rev David Cupples. Visit: http://eknpres.org to find out more.

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church -Sunday 24th November at 10am in Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to stay with us for tea and coffee after each service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist. 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Maynooth Presbyterian Church is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and evening service at 7pm, Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit: facebook.com/newcastlepresbyterianchurch

Portadown (First), Co Armagh Sunday 24th November at 11am. Evening Worship is in the Main Hall at 6:30pm. Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm. We are a Christ-centred, Bible-believing and prayer-focused Church. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches meet on Sunday 24th November at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. There is a prayer time 20 minutes before each service. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit our new website: https://wexfordchurch.com or our Facebook page: facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Belfast Central Mission, Sandy Row Sunday Service at 11am -Rev J Parke. For further information, visit: belfastcentralmission.org or our Facebook page: facebook.com/SandyRowMethodistChurch

Christ Church, Sandymount -United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Dublin Central Mission, Abbey Street Sunday Service at 11am and weekly healing services at 1:05pm on Wednesdays. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. All Welcome. For further details www.dlmc.org

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 11.00am. Morning Worship, Mr Geoff Kemp

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist. 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Monaghan Methodist Church Rev Rowan Zeelie. 10:30am on 1st and 3rd Sundays and at 11:30am on 5th Sunday (United Service Augher, Aughnacloy, Ballynanny Monaghan rotating venue. Contact 087 2787 517 or 048 8676 2639 for details.

Sutton Methodist Church, Dublin 10am at corner of Howth Road and Church Road, Sutton, Dublin 13. Service of Worship and Sunday school. We warmly invite you to join with our Church family as we meet together on Sunday mornings to worship and praise God for all He has done for us. Please stay after the service for a cup of tea/coffee and fellowship. Revd David Nixon. Visit: www.irishmethodist.org/suttonmethodist

BAPTIST

The Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Castlebar, Co Mayo -we meet at Anchor House, 9 Humbert Mall in the centre of Castlebar. Sunday Service is at 11am, and Bible study is at 7:30pm on Thursdays. There is also an after-school Bible Club for children on Tuesdays from 4-5pm. Pastor Stephen Childs. All Welcome. Visit www.calvarychurchcastlebar.ie

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo meets in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. Pastor David Murphy. All Welcome.