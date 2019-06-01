Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -St Patricks Church of Ireland --Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City --Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm. Weekday services at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St Finn Barres) Sunday Services are at 8am (Said Eucharist), 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 10am (Morning Prayer) and 12 noon (The Eucharist). Evening Prayer is at 5:15pm from Tuesday to Thursday and on Friday there is a Coral Evensong at 6:15pm. The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday and outside of service times on Sundays. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick -Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information

Enniskillen -St Macartin’s Cathedral --Services are at 9am (Holy Communion) 11am (Holy Communion on first and third Sundays, Morning Prayer on second and fifth Sundays, and Morning Prayer/Family Service on fourth Sundays). Evening service at 7pm (Evening Prayer on first, second third Sundays and Holy Communion on fourth Sundays and a Celebration of Wholeness and Healing on fifth Sundays). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. Visitors are welcome outside of service times, and admission is free -you will be most welcome. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edans Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin The Seventh Sunday of Easter - 9.15 Eucharist said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 Choral eucharist sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir - Psalm: 97, Palestrina: Missa Sine Nomine, Palestrina: Sicut Cervus, Preacher: The Very Revd G.J.O. Dunstan, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Swords. 15.15 Choral evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir (Consort Mens voices) - Responses: Rose, Stanford in A, Psalm: 12, Finzi: God is gone up, Preacher: The Very Revd G.J.O. Dunstan, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Swords. Evening prayer at 17.30 on Monday. Matins is sung at 9.00 on Tuesday to Thursday. Evensong at 17.30 on Tuesday to Friday. Eucharist is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

Saint Columb’s Cathedral, Derry/Londonderry Sunday Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st 3rd Sundays and Coral Matins n 2nd 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30 am Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine, which is available online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The cathedral is widely recognised locally, nationally and internationally for its active promotion of ecumenical and bridge-building activities and this role is reflected in the regard in which the building is held as a religious venue which is acceptable to all sections of the community. The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 09.00 Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 Holy Communion.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11am and 7:15pm. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin -Eucharistic Service is at 9am and 10am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Bangor Parish Church, (Co Down) Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday, 2nd June 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Morning Prayer 3. ***Annual Garden Fete, Saturday 8th June 10.30am - 2.30pm***

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030 - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday June 5th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Enniscorthy (St Marys Church) 11:30am with Holy Communion. Church Street, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Rector: Rev. Nicola Halford

Finglas (St Canice) Easter 7: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Easter 7: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Howth, Co Dublin (St Marys Parish) Sundays at 9:30am (Morning Prayer) and 11am (Holy Communion). Family Service at 11am on 2nd Sunday of each month and Family Communion Service at 11am on 4th Sunday -this service has a Sunday Special group for young children during school term time. Midweek Service on Wednesdays at 10:30am. We look forward to seeing you, Canon Kevin Brew (Rector). Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin -Sunday at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (All Age Service). Wednesday at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more

Killarney (St Marys -Church of the Sloes) 11am at Kenmare Place, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Family Service is on 1st Sunday, and Parish Communion on all other Sundays. There is an extra summer service with Holy Communion at 9:30am (May to Sep). All are Welcome. Visit: http://churchofthesloes.ie/

Santry (St Pappan) Easter 7: 10.00 Eucharist

St James Church, Crinken, Bray, Co Wicklow Morning Worship at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We aspire to be a blessing to the community in which we live, and we hope to grow as followers of Jesus. We are located on the old Dublin Road half way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit: www.crinken.ie

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. All are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11:30am and all are welcome. Church is located at Coolock, Dublin 5, between the Oscar Traynor Road and Malahide Road; next to the Odeon Cinema. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 2nd June- Easter 7: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service. N.B. No Evening Service on this day.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Presbyterian Church meets at 10am, with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 1/2 mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Belfast (May Street Presbyterian Church) -Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 a m.Rick Hill. Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Bray (St Andrew’s) 11:30am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church)

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin -Sunday at 9:30am (Sacrament of Holy Communion) and 11am (Morning Worship). Rev. Purvis Campbell. Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Christ Church, Sandymount United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin -Sunday Service is at 11am; with a programme for children during the service. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie or our Facebook page

Corboy and Mullingar 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. Rev Daniel Reyes-Martin. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you

Cork -Aghada and Trinity Churches ...10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton) and 11:45am at Little William Street, Cork City (off York Street). All are welcome. Rev Richie Cronin. Visit our websites: Facebook.com/AghadaPresbyterian and www.presbyteriancork.com

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com or Tel: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am, with Communion. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church 11am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh ...Sunday at 11am, East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy, Co Cork We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. Rev William Montgomery. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan and Monaghan (Ballyalbany) Glennan Church meets at 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan and Ballyalbany Church meets at 11:45am for tea and coffee followed by the service at 12 noon. Ballyalbany is located on the northern side of Monaghan Town. All are welcome. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/glennan.church or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin -Sunday 2nd June at 10am in Malahide (with Communion) and 11:45am in Howth (with Communion). We would like to welcome back Rev Alastair Dunlop Senior. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan McQuade. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am. Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and evening service at 7pm, Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown (First), Co Armagh ...Morning Worship at 11am and Evening Worship in the Main Hall at 6:30pm. Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church meets at 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. Rev David Clarke. CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards in the church hall. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: sligopresbyterianchurch.ie or facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10am. Rev. Alan McQuade. We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the petrol station) and we are located a further 100 metres on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches meet at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Belfast Central Mission, Sandy Row Sunday Service at 11am -Rev J Parke. For further information, visit: belfastcentralmission.org or our Facebook page: facebook.com/SandyRowMethodistChurch

Christ Church, Sandymount United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Dublin Central Mission, Abbey Street Sunday Service at 11am and weekly healing services at 1:05pm on Wednesdays. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 11.00am Service with Holy Communion, Rev Katherine Kehoe

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Sutton Methodist Church, Dublin 10am at corner of Howth Road and Church Road, Sutton, Dublin 13. Service of Worship and Sunday school. We warmly invite you to join with our Church family as we meet together on Sunday mornings to worship and praise God for all He has done for us. Please stay after the service for a cup of tea/coffee and fellowship. Revd David Nixon. Visit: www.irishmethodist.org/suttonmethodist

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

21 Herbert Park Donnybrook Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm.Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open 11am-3pm Tues Thurs Frid. Tel 01-6793524. All are Welcome .

BAPTIST

The Baptist Church in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Castlebar, Co Mayo -we meet at Anchor House, 9 Humbert Mall in the centre of Castlebar. Sunday Service is at 11am, and Bible study is at 7:30pm on Thursdays. There is also an after-school Bible Club for children on Tuesdays from 4-5pm. Pastor Stephen Childs. All Welcome. Visit www.calvarychurchcastlebar.ie

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo meets in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. Pastor David Murphy. All Welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tues each month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month. ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am