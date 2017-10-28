Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 29th October. The fifth Sunday before Advent. 8:30am Holy Communion 10.00am Morning Prayer 1 with The Dean Prices and responses - Tallis Venite ch 13, Psalm 1 ch 31, Te Deum 1 ch 25, Urbs - E.L. Wells. Hymns: 509, 662 (version 2), 517.

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by The Close Chorale Palestrina: Missa Brevis, Palestrina: Sicut cervus, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean Ordinary. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by The Close Chorale Responses: Rose, Howells In B minor Howells: O pray for the peace of Jerusalem, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Resident Preacher. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. THE CATHEDRAL is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 29th October - 5th Sunday before Advent: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 1st November - All Saints’ Day: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Thursday 2nd November - Commemoration of the Faithful Departed: Holy Eucharist 7.30 p.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City -Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church Bray Sunday 29th October 2017 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Family Service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning Prayer Service 1. Thursday 2nd November - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 11am-United Eucharist Service -St Mary’s Carrigaline. 7pm-Service of Wholeness Healing- St Johns Monkstown. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) 5th before Advent: NO SERVICE. See Glasnevin.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) 5th before Advent: 11.30 Eucharist

Julianstown(St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 29th October (5th Sunday before Advent) 10 30 am Morning Prayer

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 29th Oct 8am and 12 noon Holy Communion; 10.30am Holly Communion marking 500 th anniversary of the Reformation - Preacher Pastor Stefan Aaras Dublin Lutheran Church; Thursday 2nd Nov 10.30am Holy Communion followed by Pop In tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion with Holy Baptism. 19.00 hrs. Evening Service.

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 10am Morning Prayer. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 11.30 Morning Prayer.

Santry (St Pappan) 5th before Advent: NO SERVICE. See Glasnevin.

St Andrew’s Lucan Sat 28 6pm Service of the Word, Sun 9am Service of the Word, 10am Service of the Word

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector. While works are continuing in St Audoen’s Park, the only access to the Church will be through the OPW Visitor Centre gates in the High Street.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist (and Sunday School). Preacher, the Rector.

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Service of Healing and Wholeness with Act of Remembrance of Loved Ones. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., A Service of the Word. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 a.m.Liz Lowrie.All Age Service.Everyone welcome.

Bushmills Presbyterian Church, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills on holidays or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Donegal Town Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop Snr. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop Snr. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford and Enniscorthy 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Joseph Bockarie

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Mr Trevor Peare

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Onye Friday Obasi. Wednesday 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm Holy Communion - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00 Worship Service 11.30 Contemporary Worship Service

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30 am Service with Holy Communion, Rev Eric Duncan

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Mrs Joy Varghese

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Mrs Gillie Hinds

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Mrs Joy Varghese

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open 11am-3pm Tues Thurs Frid tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service (1st Sunday) 10.45am.All are Welcome.

BAPTIST

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo -we meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

UNITARIAN

Limerick City Limerick Unitarian Fellowship welcomes Aidan ODriscoll of St.Stephens Dublin Unitarian church who will be giving an address called You Must Go On. Service begins at 11 a.m. at the Limerick School Project, OConnell Avenue. Teas/coffee to follow .... ALL ARE WELCOME

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, last Sunday at 11.00 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie