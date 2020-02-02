Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland retires

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Dr Richard Clarke has retired from both positions. He had announced his intention to to retire at the start of February, last November.

A successor has yet to be chosen from among the Church of Ireland’s House of Bishops, which number 70, but the man believed most likely to succeed is the current Bishop of Clogher, John McDowell.

Dr Clarke (70) has served as a bishop in the Church of Ireland for 23 years.

He served as bishop of Meath and Kildare from 1996 to 2012, before being elected as Archbishop of Armagh in October 2012 and enthroned in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Co Armagh, in December of that year.

Announcing his intention to retire during his presidential address at the Armagh Diocesan Synod three months ago Dr Clarke said that when he took up the role in 2012, he made a “quiet agreement” with family and friends that he would work as primate for five years.

“Coming towards the end of that five-year period, I would then review the situation with my family and, if all seemed to be working out reasonably well and I felt that I was still ‘up for it’, I would continue on for a further two years, but would not go on beyond that point. This latter moment in time has now arrived,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the diocese and others throughout the Church of Ireland for their support during his tenure as archbishop.

“This time in Armagh has truly been a very agreeable experience for me, and for this I humbly thank God for the great privilege I was given in being appointed as primate seven years ago, and I also thank all of you for your constant encouragement, your friendship, your prayers, your support and your patience,” he said.