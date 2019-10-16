Church elder fears ‘witch hunt’ against gay worshippers after losing appeal

An ordained Presbyterian Church elder forced from his role because of his same-sex marriage says he fears he a “witch hunt” against other gay members after authorities dismissed his appeal.

Steven Smyrl (53), a genealogist from Rathgar in Dublin, was dismissed as an elder at Christ Church Sandymount last month after an internal church commission was set up to investigate his relationship with his librarian husband, Roy Stanley (60).

Mr Smyrl was ordained as an elder - who helps run the congregation - in 2007. His marriage to Stanley, who attends the same church, was widely known and accepted by the congregation, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Smyrl was told in an email from Rev Trevor Gribben, the Presbyterian Church’s Clerk of the General Assembly, that a church commission gave preliminary consideration of his appeal two days ago.

Rev Gribben said “after lengthy discussion, the judicial commission resolved” that “having considered the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s settled position, being in either a same-sex civil partnership or a same-sex marriage is not compatible with being in the ordained leadership of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland”.

He added that Mr Smyrl’s “grounds of appeal do not meet the requirement of being adequate and appropriate to be heard and his appeal is dismissed.”

Mr Smyrl described the dismissal of his appeal as “a not very well thought out Christian view”.

He told The Irish Times: “I worry now, that having done this neatly over six months, ignoring every argument I put forward , will they think this is quite easy and move on to others.

“Is there going to be a witch hunt from one congregation to another? Are people going to be encouraged to dob people in, to squeal?

“Through word of mouth, I know there are many gay elders. They just keep their heads down. They are probably thinking today: Am I next? Do they have to go further back into the closet, do they have to lie about their relationships. This is what we are being made to do now - lie about our relationships.”

Steven Smyrl (left) and Roy Stanley.

Mr Smyrl said he would consider a possible legal challenge against church authorities.

“My intention is not to undermine the church. I just want it to wake up, blink and see they need to be more inclusive,” he said.

Mr Smyrl said he understood the church could take a view that it did not agree with same sex marriage but “they did not need to demean and diminish and dehumanise me, the way they have”.

Despite his ordeal and after a five months hiatus from attending his congregation at Sandymount because of the stress he came under during the internal church investigation into his relationship , Mr Smyrl said he had decided to go back at the end of this month “holding my head high, because I have nothing to be ashamed of”.

“My own congregation has reaffirmed their commitment to my relationship with Roy.”

Mr Smyrl and his husband Roy, who have been together for 20 years, entered a civil partnership in 2011, and got married in November 2018, after being “overawed and humbled” by the marriage equality referendum vote in 2015.

Months before their simple registry office ceremony, the Presbyterian Church voted for a ban on anyone in same-sex marriages being full members of the church.

The then moderator of the Dublin and Munster Presbytery, the Rev Alastair Dunlop jnr, contacted Mr Smyrl in April saying there had been “concerns” raised relating to his position as an elder on the back of a complaint.

A six-person Presbytery commission was set up to investigate before he was told by registered letter on September 18th that he was being removed from his role because of his same-sex marriage.

Despite several requests for comment from The Irish Times in recent days, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has declined to answer a number of questions or respond to the allegations.