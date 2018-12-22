Christmas church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -St Patrick’s Church of Ireland --Sunday 23rd Dec at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols). Christmas Eve at 5pm (First Evensong of Christmas with the Dedication of the Crib). Christmas Day at 10am (Holy Communion and 11am (Sung Eucharist). You will be most welcome to join us. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) Sunday 23rd Dec at 8am, 10am and 11am and Lessons and Carols for the City at 3.30pm. Christmas Eve at 11pm (The First Eucharist of Christmas with congregational carols and music sung by the Cathedral Choir). Christmas Day at 11am (A traditional Holy Communion service for Christmas Day. The cathedral choir lead the congregation in well-loved carols, the preacher will be Bishop Harold Miller). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin --Sunday 23rd Dec... Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm. Christmas Eve at 11pm (please note the time). Christmas Midnight Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir. Christmas Day at 11am (with the Cathedral Choir and Brass Band). Usual weekday services are at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St Finn Barre’s) Visit our website for services over Christmas. Normal Sunday Services are at 8am (Said Eucharist), 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 10am (Morning Prayer) and 12 noon (The Eucharist). Evening Prayer is at 5:15pm from Tuesday to Thursday and on Friday there is a Coral Evensong at 6:15pm. The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday and outside of service times on Sundays. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sunday 23rd December at 11:30am with Holy Communion. Christmas Eve at 7.30pm (Lessons and Carols -doors open 6.45pm) and 11:30pm (Midnight Communion). Christmas Day at 11:30am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edans Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Gentleman of the Cathedral Choir - Byrd: Mass for 3 voices, Psalm: 80, Handl: Canite tuba in Sion, Preacher: The Revd R. Warren, M.A. Prebendary of Tipperkevin. 15.15 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Music by Mathias, Desmond, Howells, Britten Nicholson. CHRISTMAS EVE - A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS CAROLS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices), broadcast live on RTE Radio 1 (Admission by ticket only). CHRISTMAS DAY - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Haydn: Missa brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo, Arr. Nicholson: I saw three ships, Rutter: Shepherds Pipe Carol, Rutter: What sweeter music, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt., Dean Ordinary. The Cathedral will be CLOSED on Wednesday 26 December. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 on Thursday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. EVENSONG Friday 28 December, sung by RSCM America National Choir. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Macartins Cathedral, Enniskillen --Services are at 9am (Holy Communion) 11am (Holy Communion on first and third Sundays, Morning Prayer on second and fifth Sundays, and Morning Prayer/Family Service on fourth Sundays). Evening service at 7pm (Evening Prayer on first, second third Sundays and Holy Communion on fourth Sundays and a Celebration of Wholeness and Healing on fifth Sundays). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. Visitors are welcome outside of service times, and admission is free -you will be most welcome. The Very Rev. Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church , Dublin Eucharistic Service is at 9am and 10am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University). Sunday 23rd December at 11am (Nativity Service), Christmas Eve Communion at 11pm and Christmas Day Service at 10:30am (. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Sunday 23 DecemberThe Fourth Sunday in Advent Monamolin 11.00am (Carol Service) Monday 24 December - Christmas Eve Clonevan 8.30pm (HCThe Rector) Tuesday 25 December - Christmas Day Monamolin 9.00am (HCThe Rector) Kiltennel 10.15am (HCThe Revd M. Sykes) Ardamine 11.00am (Family ServiceThe Rector) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (HCThe Revd M. Sykes)

Bangor Parish Church, (Co Down) Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday 23rd December 11am Morning Prayer; Christmas Eve 11pm Sacred Carols; 11.30pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day 9am Holy Communion 2; 10.30am Family Service; 11.40am Short Communion.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 0900 - Holy Communion 2. 10.30am - Family Service Christmas Eve - Service at 11.30pm Christmas - Service at 1030am. Thursday 27th - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union-11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. 4pm-Festival of Nine Lessons Carols- St John’s Monkstown. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Cork Sunday 23rd December - 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. 4pm-Festival of Nine Lessons Carols- St John’s Monkstown. Monday 24th December - 4pm- Carols around the Crib-St Mary’s Carrigaline. 11:30pm-First Eucharist of the Nativity-St Marys Carrigaline. Christmas Day Services- 9:30-Holy Communion-St Johns Church, Monkstown. 11am-Holy Communion-St Marys Church, Carrigaline. Wednesday 26th December- 1030am Holy Communion-St Mary’s Carrigaline

Enniscorthy (St Mary’s Church) 11:30am with Holy Communion. Rector: Rev. Nicola Halford

Finglas (St Canice) Advent 4: NO SERVICE - see Santry and Glasnevin. Christmas Day: 11.30 HC

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Advent 4: 19.00 Carol Service. Christmas Day: 11.30 HC

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 23rd December (Advent 4) 4.00pm Carol Service Tuesday 25th December (Christmas Day) 9.15 am Holy Communion and 10.30 am Holy Communion

Kill O’ The Grange, Dublin Sunday at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (All Age Service). Wednesday at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion. Christmas Eve - 23.45 hrs. The First Communion of Christmas. Christmas Day - 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Family Service 11.45 hrs. Holy Communion.

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 11am Joint Children’s Gift Service with Christingles. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 7pm Service of Readings and Carols.

Santry (St Pappan) Advent 4: 10.00 Eucharist. Christmas Eve: 23.30 HC. Christmas Day 10 HC.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. All are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11:30am and all are welcome. Church is located at Coolock, Dublin 5, between the Oscar Traynor Road and Malahide Road; next to the Odeon Cinema. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount This Afternoon (Saturday 22nd December) Candlelit Carol Service 4 p.m. (Collecting for UNICEF and The Capuchin Day Centre). Sunday 23rd December - Advent 4: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass 11.30 p.m. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglicn.org

St Marys, Killarney (Church of the Sloes) 11am (Family Service on 1st Sunday, and Parish Communion on all other Sundays). All are Welcome. Visit: http://churchofthesloes.ie/

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Christmas Eve 11.30 pm First Holy Communion of Christmas; Christmas Day 10.30 am Family Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish Sunday 23rd December. 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Carol Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. 7.00 p.m., Carols by Candlelight. Christmas Eve. 11.00 p.m., Holy Communion. Christmas Day. 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.05 a.m., Service for Children. 11.15 a.m., Holy Communion. St. Stephen’s Day. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin SERVICES FOR CHRISTMAS - Sunday, 23rd December - The Fourth Sunday of Advent - 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Matins; 5.00pm Carol Service (all welcome). Monday, 24th December, Christmas Eve - 11.00pm The First Eucharist of Christmas. Christmas Day - 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am, a Family Service of Holy Communion. Wednesday, 26th December - St.Stephen, 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Presbyterian Church meets at 10am, with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 1/2 mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Bray (St Andrews) 10am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church)

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Rathgar --Sunday 23rd December at 9:30am (Communion) and 11am (Morning Worship). On Christmas Day we meet at 9:30am (Communion) and 10:30am (Christmas Family Service). We are located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. Rev. Purvis Campbell. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Christ Church, Sandymount United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11am; with a programme for children during the service. Christmas Day at 10:30am. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie or our Facebook page

Corboy and Mullingar Sunday 23rd December... 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. 10:30am on Christmas Day (Mullingar) Rev Daniel Reyes-Martin. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Cork -Aghada and Trinity churches ...10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton) and 11:45am at Little William Street, Cork City (off York Street). All are welcome. Rev Richie Cronin. Visit our websites: Facebook.com/AghadaPresbyterian and www.presbyteriancork.com

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin Sunday 23rd Dec at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. We meet on Christmas morning at Donabate Educate Together School at 10am. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com or Tel: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am on Sunday 23rd Dec and 10am on Christmas Day. All are welcome Rev Damien Burke. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh meets on Sunday 23rd Dec at 11am (All age service) and Christmas Day at 10am. We are located at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy, Co Cork -Rev William Montgomery We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan and Monaghan (Ballyalbany) Glennan Church meets at 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan and Ballyalbany Church meets at 11:45am for tea and coffee followed by the service at 12 noon. Ballyalbany is located on the northern side of Monaghan Town. All are welcome. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/glennan.church or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin Sunday 23rd Dec at 10am (Malahide) and 11:45am (Howth). Christmas Eve at 4:30pm (Malahide) and Christmas Day at 10am (Malahide) and 11am (Howth). Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, during morning services as well as a programme for children during these services. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10.30am led by Rev. Dr. Trevor Morrow. Christmas Day Service will be at the earlier time of 10am led by Rev. David Nesbitt. Visitors are very welcome and there will be a cup of coffee available for all after both Services.

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Kilkenny Church is a Christian Fellowship of ordinary people who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him.All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast Sunday at 11am. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, (Co Kildare) is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan McQuade. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am. Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and evening service at 7pm, Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown (First), Co Armagh Sunday 23rd Dec at 11am and Evening Worship in the Main Hall at 6:30pm. Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm. Our Christmas Eve Carol Service is at 7pm and Christmas Day Service is at 10:30am. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church meets at 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. Rev David Clarke. CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards in the church hall. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: sligopresbyterianchurch.ie or facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10am. Rev. Alan McQuade. We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the petrol station) and we are located a further 100 yards on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches meet at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. On Christmas Day we meet at 9:30am in Wexford and 10:30am in Wexford. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin December 24th 11.15pm. Holy Communion. December 25th 10.00am. Christmas Day Service. The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire.

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. All Welcome. 11am. Morning Worship. 7pm. Carol Service

Gorey 11.00am Morning Worship, Rev Katherine Kehoe.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tues each month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month. ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am