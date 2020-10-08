Catholic Bishops warn it will be ‘difficult to draw line’ on assisted suicide

Doctors and nurses should never be required to assist in the deliberate ending of life, the Catholic Bishops have said, and asked people “to consider the manner in which assisted suicide and euthanasia undermines the whole ethos of healthcare.”

They warned that “once assisted suicide is accepted in principle, it becomes very difficult to draw a line. Many countries, which began by legalising assisted suicide on a very limited basis, have moved on to widen significantly the scope of that legislation.”

The Dying with Dignity Bill, which provides for people with progressive terminal illness to decide the timing of their own death and avail of assistance to end their lives under controlled and monitored circumstances, moved to committee stage on Wednesday night.

The Bishops were speaking in a statement at the end of their autumn which concluded last night. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic it took place via video link.

“Now that more restrictive measures are being put in place, we encourage people to persevere and not to lose heart,” they said. “While we fully support the guidance of the public health authorities, we will continue to engage constructively in the coming days with the civil authorities to ensure that our people have continued access to the support of Mass and the Sacraments .”

They sensed “a huge yearning for consolation and hope in the heart of our people. We are especially mindful in 2020 of those grieving families, who, because of restrictions, have been unable to experience the customary spiritual and community supports which are so much part of our Irish tradition.”

Depth of pain

In response they announced that at 3pm on November 1st the bishops and priests of Ireland “will lead a short service of prayer to dedicate the month of November to ‘Remembrance of the Dead and Prayer for the Bereaved’. We invite the whole country to unite in this moment which will be followed by parish liturgies throughout the month of November, reaching out as much as possible to those who cannot be physically present.”

They acknowledged “the depth of pain experienced by people whose loved ones have died during this difficult time” and offered their “prayerful support to families who have suffered due to the restrictions placed on funeral rites and attendance.” They also encouraged people to say the Rosary together during October, particularly in the home.

“Advent and Christmas are likely to be very different this year,” they said, while, in particular, “the much- needed joy of Christmas may well be tempered by the impact of restrictions,” they said.

The “courage, compassion and generosity of Irish people during the pandemic – especially that of our health workers, carers, priests and others working in essential services – has been uplifting and inspiring,” they said.

They also appealed for people to support Trócaire, the St Vincent de Paul Society, “our missionaries and other charities who are reaching out to the poorest and most in need – both at home and in the furthest corners of the world.”

The bishops encouraged all to read Pope Francis’s third encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, published last Sunday and to reflect “on its provocative message.” They also asked the National Board for Safeguarding Children “to ensure that all safeguarding guidance continue to be in line with best practice and requirements of the Holy See.”