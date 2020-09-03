Call for church bells to ring across Ireland on Saturday to honour frontline workers

An invitation has been issued by Dublin’s two Archbishops for parishes to ring their church bells tomorrow (Sat), National Services Day, in honour of all in the state’s frontline services, including those dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin and Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin and Glendalough have encouraged parishes to ring the bells at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

It follows an appeal from the Frontline Emergency Security Services Éire Forum (FESSEF), which organises the annual National Services Day, to show solidarity with people in the frontline services.

FESSEF has asked that church bells around Ireland ring out to mark the day show appreciation for frontline emergency and security services.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Remembering with Dignity’ and will commemorate all who have died from Covid-19 and their grieving families, as well as all who became ill with the virus and those frontline workers who have fought it.

A small ceremony will take place at Collins Barracks in Dublin on Saturday to mark the Day but due to Covid-19 restrictions it will only involve 15 people. Nationwide, however, local services at such as Garda Stations and Fire Stations, will also mark the Day at 3pm.

Chair of FESSEF Seamus O Neill said restrictions on gatherings meant they had to limit numbers at Collins Barracks but it was hoped the Day would have a nationwide impact.

“By ringing the church bells the Church will show solidarity with frontline workers,” he said. “The churches will unite with the Air Corps, who are expected to do a fly over; with motorists who are being asked to honk their car horns at 3pm; and with emergency and security services locally up and down the country who will remember appropriately,” he said.