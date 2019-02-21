Bishops urged to confront ‘deep wounds’ left by clerical abuse

Pope Francis has proposed to change Catholic law so that all under the age of 16 would be designated children throughout the Catholic Church worldwide, a Vatican press conference was told on Thursday.

Currently in canon law boys under 16 are so designated, but only girls under 14 in order to facilitate younger marriages in some cultures.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, adjunct secretary of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which is responsible for dealing with cases of clerical child sex abuse, pointed out that Catholic bishops currently had the power to adjust such ages locally where marriage was concerned.

The press conference followed the first session of the three-day Vatican ‘Meeting on the Protection of Minors of the Church’, which is being attended by some 190 Catholic leaders from across the world.

Archbishop Scicluna also told the press conference that Catholic dioceses should make the names of priests “condemned” in connection with child sex abuse available publicly .

He has a long and respected track record in exposing the cover-up of clerical child sex abuse by senior church figures. In 2005, he led Rome’s investigation into the late Fr Marcial Marciel, founder of the Legionaries of Christ, and his removal from public ministry in 2006.

Cover-up

Archbishop Scicluna in 2014 investigated sexual abuse allegations made in Scotland against the late Cardinal Keith O’Brien. He last year investigated the widespread cover-up of clerical child sex abuse in Chile, which led to the country’s 34 Catholic bishops offering their resignations.

In a lengthy address, Archbishop Scicluna pointed out that the primary duty of bishops was “the care of our people. It is our sacred duty to protect our people and to ensure justice when they have been abused”.

He said bishops “should not underestimate the need to confront ourselves with the deep wounds inflicted on victims of sex abuse by members of the clergy”.

The faith community “under our care should know that we mean business”, he said. “They should come to know us as friends of their safety and that of their children and youth...We will protect them at all cost. We will lay down our lives for the flocks entrusted to us.”

The archbishop quoted from Pope Benedict’s letter to the Irish people in March 2010, which followed the publication of the Ryan and Murphy reports in 2009, and once from Pope Benedict’s words to the bishops of Ireland in October 2006 when they visited him in Rome.

Injured

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Archbishop of Manila, told the gathering that “our lack of response to the suffering of victims, even to the point of rejecting them and covering up the scandal to protect perpetrators and the institution has injured our people, leaving a deep wound in our relationship with those we are sent to serve”.

“People are rightly asking: ‘Have you, who are called to have the smell of the sheep upon you, not instead run away when you found the stench of the filth inflicted on children and vulnerable people you were supposed to protect, too strong to endure?’.”

He continued that “each of us and our brothers and sisters at home must take personal responsibility for bringing healing to this wound” and “make the commitment to do everything in our power and capacity to see that children are safe, are cared for in our communities”.

Cardinal Tagle spoke at the World Meeting of Familes in Dublin’s RDS last August. In 2012 he took part in the 50th International Eucharistic Congress at the same venue, speaking on ‘The Abuse of Children: Accepting Responsibility, Bringing Healing’.

Opening the three-day meeting on Thursday, Pope Francis spoke of “the scourge of sexual abuse perpetrated by ecclesiastics to the great harm of minors”.

“May the Virgin Mary enlighten us as we seek to heal the grave wounds that the scandal of paedophilia has caused, both in the little ones and in believers,” he said.

Victims expected “concrete and efficient measures” to address the abuse and scandal and not mere condemnations, he said in a short opening statement.