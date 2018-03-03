Bishop who officiated at sex abuser’s Mass resigning ‘with a heavy heart’

Bishop John McAreavy said he was resigning with a “heavy heart” over the controversy surrounding his officiation at the funeral, in 2002, of Fr Malachy Finnegan, a known child abuser.

In a letter on Saturday to parishioners in his diocese, which covers parts of Cos Antrim, Armagh and Down, he said: “Today I am writing my letter of resignation as Bishop of Dromore to Pope Francis. I do so with a heavy heart. I wrestled with this decision over recent weeks; it was not an easy decision to take. Following recent media coverage which has disturbed and upset many people, I decided on Thursday to resign.

“I would ask you first and foremost to continue to hold in your prayers those who have been abused and all who are suffering at this time.

“Until new arrangements for the leadership of the Diocese are in place, Canon Liam Stevenson, the Vicar General, will take responsibility for the day-to-day administration of the Diocese. As regards the celebration of Confirmation, the priests of each parish have been delegated to minister this Sacrament.

“To serve as Bishop of Dromore, my home Diocese, has been the greatest privilege of my life, though not without its challenges.

“Finally, I want to say thank you for your kindness and co-operation over my time as Bishop. Please keep me in your prayers, as I will keep you in mine.”

Amnesty International

Amnesty International has called for a public inquiry into clerical child sex abuse in Northern Ireland after the revelations of abuse by Fr Finnegan.

Fr Finnegan has been accused of sex abuse by 12 people to date, with more victims coming forward since BBC Northern Ireland broadcast a Spotlight programme about him last month.

The priest served at St Colman’s College in Newry from 1967 to 1971 and was a teacher there from 1973 to 1976. He was president of the college from 1976 to 1987. The diocese of Dromore made a settlement with one of his victims last October. Bishop McAreavey resigned on Thursday, following criticism of his handling of the case.

The Spotlight reporter Mandy McAuley revealed that in 1994 the bishop of Dromore at the time, Francis Brooks, asked Fr McAreavey to look into an allegation of abuse involving Fr Finnegan. The allegation was not reported to police until 2006. Dr McAreavey, who became bishop of Dromore in 1999, said he understood Bishop Brooks had reported the allegation to public authorities.

It was disclosed also that in 2000 Fr Finnegan appeared alongside Bishop McAreavey at a Mass in Hilltown parish, in Co Down, to mark the church’s 150th anniversary. Fr Finnegan is alleged to have seriously abused one boy over many years while he served in the parish. Bishop McAreavey has expressed regret for saying Fr Finnegan’s funeral Mass.

Last week it emerged that Hilltown parents and some from other schools in the area had said they did not want Dr McAreavey to take part in Confirmation ceremonies involving their children this year. They met the bishop to discuss this and he said he would not obstruct their wishes.

Some of Fr Finnegan’s victims have further claimed that police in Newry were alerted to allegations about him in 1996 but failed to interview the priest. The police say that a formal complaint was never made but that they did receive a report of historical abuse.

Amnesty International said the Fr Finnegan case had prompted it to repeat the call for a full public inquiry into clerical child abuse in Northern Ireland that it had first made in November 2012.

It pointed out that reviews by the Catholic Church’s own safeguarding body, its National Board for Safeguarding Children, had revealed that more than 100 priests in Northern Ireland were alleged to have been responsible for child abuse since the mid-1970s.

Paedophile priests

Amnesty’s Northern Ireland programme director, Patrick Corrigan, said the Fr Finnegan case was “yet another example of how paedophile priests appear to have been facilitated by the church authorities in continuing their vile abuse.”

He said that “the police and state authorities also have serious questions to answer, in this and in other cases, with regards to their apparent failure to adequately investigate very serious allegations.

“That is why Amnesty now calls for the Secretary of State to establish a public inquiry into the scale and circumstances of clerical child abuse in Northern Ireland.”

His call was backed up by Claire McKeegan, a solicitor who represents a number of Fr Finnegan’s victims. She said: “We have received calls from numerous further victims and witnesses of Malachy Finnegan’s vile abuses since the significant settlement by our client known as Patrick was made public recently. The message is clear: victims demand a public inquiry into clerical abuse in Northern Ireland without any further delay.”