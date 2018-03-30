Archbishop prays for ‘mature sexuality’ among young people

Who are we to judge? , asked Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin on Friday, echoing the words of Pope Francis. “Who are we to put others under the microscope of where they are in the search for perfection. We are all sinners on a constant path of conversion,” he said.

He was speaking on the Good Friday Way of the Cross in the Phoenix Park. Beginning at noon from the Wellington Monument, it proceeded to the Papal Cross with prayers and reflections on the Stations of the Cross at five stops along the way.

“Help our young people to embrace a culture of mature sexuality, where love and respect are fostered over and above exploitation or empty pleasure. Protect the vulnerable from exploitation,” he said.

“Blessed are the peacemakers,” he said, “and those who reject violence in our times: political violence, criminal violence, sexual violence, violence in our homes, violence against children, the violence of prejudice and exclusion. Lord forgive our insensitivity towards those who are marginalised.”

‘Human warmth’

Restore to us “the gift of true embrace: human warmth and friendship and tenderness with all”, he said.

Remembering “those who face injustice, especially those who face injustice and persecution because of their faith, and those who face discrimination because of their racial, sexual or cultural difference”, he also said “we pray for clergy and leadership in the church who fall into the temptation of half-heartedness, superficiality, and compromise.”

That the Lord “will touch their hearts and renew in them the strong flame of faith and love”, he prayed.

Last evening, Archbishop Martin and his Church of Ireland counterpart Archbishop Michael Jackson was due to lead a Good Friday procession from Christ Church Cathedral, carrying the ecumenical Taize Cross, through Dublin city centre to the Pro Cathedral on Marlborough Street.